Related
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
Country’s No. 1 DE happy to land offer from the Buckeyes, plans to return to Ohio State
The country’s No. 1 DE, 5-star Elijah Rushing happy to land offer from the Buckeyes and plans to return to Ohio State.
247Sports
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
247Sports
LSU's transfer portal class one of the best in country after latest secondary addition
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted its focus to the offseason and part of those goals is capping off this 2023 roster with the right talent via the portal and 2023 signing class. The Tigers were able to continue growing in the back half of the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
247Sports
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant set for final official visit ahead of Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant has a busy weekend ahead of him with a final official visit and a long distance plane trip to Hawaii. Pleasant told us last week during the Under Armour All-American Game that he’s set to commit February 1st. That’s not only the first day of the late Signing Period but also his birthday.
247Sports
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
247Sports
Pac-12 power rankings: USC lands at No. 1 in way-too-early rankings
The 2022 college football season came to an end on Monday and we won't see teams take the field until late August, but as the saying goes, the show must go on. It's time to look ahead to the 2023 season and with that comes a way-too-early power ranking of teams that reside in the Pac-12.
247Sports
Former 5-star prospect, Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas commits to USC football
USC football has finally landed its impact defensive lineman. The Trojans landed a massive, massive commitment from former five-star defensive lineman and Texas A&M edge rusher transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday. Lucas, an Arizona native, committed to the Trojans off a visit over the weekend. USC also announced that Lucas has officially signed with the program.
247Sports
USC football boasts No. 3 transfer class in the nation as it pushes for the top class once again
USC and Lincoln Riley are in the hunt for a second consecutive No. 1 transfer class. The Trojans have been on a hot run of transfer pickups over the last couple of weeks, culminating with the signing of former five-star prospect and Texas A&M defensive line transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday to move USC to the No. 3 class in the country.
247Sports
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
247Sports
Kentucky, Calipari lead off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption
Kentucky is once again the talk of college basketball. Unfortunately, it's for all the wrong reasons. The Wildcats led off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption on Wednesday following a 71-68 home loss to lowly South Carolina in which a fan was ejected after trolling head coach John Calipari with a sign that read, "Please Go To Texas," a reference to 247Sports' Travis Branham's report that the Longhorns had reached out to Calipari through back channels about his head coaching vacancy.
247Sports
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor
West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
247Sports
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters
It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits
Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
247Sports
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
