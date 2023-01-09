ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Kentucky, Calipari lead off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption

Kentucky is once again the talk of college basketball. Unfortunately, it's for all the wrong reasons. The Wildcats led off ESPN's Pardon The Interruption on Wednesday following a 71-68 home loss to lowly South Carolina in which a fan was ejected after trolling head coach John Calipari with a sign that read, "Please Go To Texas," a reference to 247Sports' Travis Branham's report that the Longhorns had reached out to Calipari through back channels about his head coaching vacancy.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor

West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits

Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
IOWA CITY, IA

