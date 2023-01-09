Read full article on original website
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs have lit up the scoreboard in the first half of their season. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by the rest of the American Hockey League. The Hogs’ top three scorers have all been named All-Stars, Lukas Reichel, David Gust and Brett Seney. All Reichel has done this season is rack up 36 […]
Backstrom recorded an assist against the Flyers on Wednesday, his first point of the 2022-23 campaign. Backstrom is just two games back from a long-term injury absence and was able to open his point account Wednesday. Even with only about half the season remaining, the veteran center should still be capable of pushing for the 30-point threshold and offering top-half fantasy value, especially considering his role with the man advantage.
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Detroit Red Wings (16-15-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-13-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
It was 90 minutes Pete Weber doesn't remember. It was 90 minutes Pete Weber won't forget. The Nashville Predators radio announcer underwent successful brain surgery Monday morning to insert a shunt in his head to help correct balance issues he's been having since mid-October. A condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, a disorder that caused loss of balance because his brain was taking on too much fluid, was the culprit.
San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -218, Sharks +177; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks after Adrian Kempe's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers...
Stamkos picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets. The Lightning power play struck three times in total, with Stamkos having a hand in two third-period tallies including Nikita Kucherov's game-winner. Stamkos has more games with multiple points (four) than he does games without a point at all (three) since the beginning of December, and on the season the 32-year-old has compiled 17 goals and 45 points through 39 contests.
Kreider (upper body) will not play against the Stars on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider will be on the shelf for the first time this season after having appeared in all 42 contests to open the year. In those outings, the 31-year-old winger has racked up 19 goals and 11 helpers. While it seems unlikely the Massachusetts native will reach the 50-goal threshold as he did last season, he should still be capable of notching 40 goals, barring an extended stint on the shelf.
Montgomery and Cassidy have led the Bruins and Golden Knights to the top of their respective divisions. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy have led their teams to the top of their respective divisions during the 2022-23 NHL season. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy’s teams sit at the top...
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
Prowess on the special teams and the lights-out play of forward Kevin Fiala have the Los Angeles Kings playing their best hockey of the season. Following a 6-3 thumping of the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday, the Kings will host the San Jose Sharks in the final of three meetings between the Pacific Division foes Wednesday.
Ottawa Senators (18-19-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to end their six-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Arizona has a 13-21-5 record overall and a 7-5-2 record on its home ice....
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) Tucker Richardson scored 15 points as Colgate beat Boston University 77-71 on Wednesday night. Richardson added six rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Raiders (11-7, 5-0 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Ryan Moffatt shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Beaty signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Beaty will be invited to major-league spring training. The 29-year-old had a dreadful showing in 2022, batting .093/.170/.163 over 47 plate appearances with the Padres. Beaty had some useful stretches during his time with the Dodgers, though, and would seem to have a decent shot to crack the Royals' Opening Day roster as a part-time corner outfielder and infielder.
The Western Hockey League trade deadline came and went today, and one of the names moved was Jake Chiasson, the Edmonton Oilers fourth-round pick (116th overall) from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Chiasson was moved from the Brandon Wheat Kings to the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a 2023 WHL 1st round pick, a 2025 WHL 2nd round pick, and a conditional 2026 WHL 2nd round pick.
