Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job

Cleveland Browns have added Sean Desai to the list of possible candidates for the defensive coordinator job.

Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai.

Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns are moving rather quickly following the firing of Joe Woods.

Desai is 39 years old as the Browns appear to be looking for a coach on the younger side. Desai has been with the Seahawks for one year, he was the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator last season.

In 2016, Desai started his coaching career at Temple as a special teams assistant.

The Browns will go through multiple interviews before narrowing down their ideal candidate just like any search. We now know a few of the names who could come out on top.

