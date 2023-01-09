ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Wisconsin college wrestling team's bus catches fire

By AP
 3 days ago

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota.

Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school’s wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reported Monday that the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m.

The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. No one was hurt, MSOE Athletic Director Brian Miller said in a statement.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says team members were transported to the sheriff’s office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus. A team member's parent told CBS-58 in Milwaukee that some wrestlers had to evacuate the bus without shoes or coats. Most of their electronic equipment, including phones and laptops, were destroyed in the fire.

“It was a long night for everyone as they waited for a new bus to arrive and bring them back to campus,” Miller said in his statement. “We thank the Barron County Sheriff's Department and the area fire departments for their assistance in keeping our student-athletes safe and warm.”

A spokesperson for bus company AccuTrans Group said an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

