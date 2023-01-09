Rock 'n' Roll Marathon runs through Tempe this weekend

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The countdown is on for the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon this weekend and as runners prepare so should drivers around Tempe.

Several streets will be closed or restricted for the event, which includes races over Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15.

Besides local roads that will be affected over the two days, freeway restrictions will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for the main event, organizers said.

Eastbound Loop 202 off-ramps will be restricted at Scottsdale Road. All non-event traffic will be detoured onto northbound Scottsdale Road.

The eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at McClintock Drive will be closed.

For details on local street restrictions and transit changes: https://www.tempe.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/74314/

