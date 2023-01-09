Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
Polygon
Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there
After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Most Anticipated Video Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge one for video games. Here are some of the most anticipated titles set to release throughout 2023. Last year gave us some big hitters, including the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And while these titles kept us entertained and busy throughout 2022, this new year is looking even bigger.
IGN
Several Forza Horizon Developers Leave Playground Games and Xbox to Form New Studio
Several developers from Xbox's Forza Horizon developer Playground Games have left the company to form a new studio, Maverick Games. As reported by Eurogamer, former Forza Horizon 5 creative director Mike Brown will lead the new studio and is joined by five other former Playground employees. The development team is at work on a "premium open world game for consoles and PC" and has already secured "significant seed funding".
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Developer Says Achievements and Trophies Are "Bad for Gaming"
A Ubisoft developer has a bone to pick with achievements and trophies. Achievements were introduced to the gaming zeitgeist in 2005 with the release of the Xbox 360. They gave users points for beating the game, certain levels, and accomplishing various goals within the game. It's really just bragging rights, but achievement hunting has become a big hobby for players over the years as some games have super easy achievements and some require the strongest wills to complete. PlayStation and Steam would add their own versions of achievements later on with PlayStation calling them trophies and awarding users a Platinum trophy if they got all of the other ones for a game.
Kotaku
Xbox And Bethesda Confirm Nintendo-Style Direct, But Don’t Expect Starfield Yet
After rumors circulated earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed a Nintendo-style Developer_Direct will take place featuring Bethesda and Xbox. The presentation, planned for January 25 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, will focus on upcoming Xbox games like Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, as well as new content for The Elder Scrolls Online. One game will be a no-show, though, and that’s the space RPG Starfield because Microsoft has a “standalone show” planned for a later date.
tryhardguides.com
Xbox and Bethesda announce huge Direct and standalone Starfield show
Xbox and Bethesda have officially revealed that a massive Developer Direct will premiere on January 25th, 2023, at 3 PM eastern time. According to a new tweet from Xbox, the direct will feature Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online:. A follow-up tweet from Bethesda explained that...
Best space games on Xbox Game Pass
Here’s our list with the top 10 space games you can play right now on Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
Gears of War Remastered Collection Rumored to Still Be in the Works
A remastered collection of many of Xbox's previous Gears of War titles is said to still be in development. Over the past year, we've heard a number of different reports about such a Gears of War bundle existing, but these rumors never ended up resulting in an actual announcement from Xbox. And while fans were starting to lose hope about this collection ever coming about, it sounds like it's still in the cards.
An Xbox and Bethesda showcase is coming soon - without Starfield
A new Xbox and Bethesda showcase called the Developers_Direct is scheduled to air on Jan. 25, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET, Xbox announced in an Xbox Wire post. If you’re hoping for some Starfield news after nearly a year since Bethesda released the last set of information, though, you’re in for a bit of a disappointment.
Starfield will get a "standalone, deep dive" showcase after Xbox Developer Direct
The showcase is coming on January 25
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ voice cast has been revealed as Xbox is gearing up for a showcase
In today’s gaming news, the voice cast for Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed, there is an Xbox showcase releasing later this month, Ubisoft has reportedly canceled three of its games after a trend of underperforming games, and developer Toys For Bob might be working on a new Spyro game.
Ubisoft "clearly disappointed" as it delays Skull and Bones again and kills three projects
The publisher also tightened spending around "upcoming premium and free-to-play games"
ComicBook
Starfield Event Announced by Xbox
Xbox users looking forward to Starfield got some good and bad news this week: Starfield news is coming, but it's not going not be part of Xbox's next event. The company announced this week its plans to put on a showcase focused on Xbox and Bethesda games and quickly clarified that Starfield, a game that fans have been looking forward to for a long time now, will not be part of that event. The good news is that its absence will be made up for by a showcase dedicated solely to that game which is to come at a later date.
ComicBook
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
Polygon
PS Plus Extra’s January games include Back 4 Blood, Dragon Ball, and DMC
Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 leads the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus’ Extra tier of downloadable titles in January. It’s available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17. Other games available to Extra-level subscribers on that day include Dragon Ball FighterZ for PS4 and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition for PS5, Sony announced Wednesday.
Developer responds to PS5 exclusivity complaints by telling people to buy a PS5
We’re over two years into the PlayStation 5’s life cycle and so, perhaps rather unsurprisingly, the shift towards PlayStation 5 exclusive titles is becoming slightly more apparent. It’s a transition that’s not going down particularly well though, mainly because of the fact that the PlayStation 4 still proves to be a worthy rival.
