Read full article on original website
Gary Gibson
2d ago
3586 families better be protected because now they are a target. Horrible place.
Reply
9
Joseph Mulkerrin
2d ago
it seems like alot of lives put at risk for no reason. someone else more ruthless will just replace him anyway
Reply
4
Related
Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings
He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
El Chapo's Son ‘El Bebe’ Is the Weakest Link in the Sinaloa Cartel
Airports, highways, schools and offices across the state of Sinaloa ground to a halt Thursday morning when gunfire and explosions were felt across the city as the military descended on a house to find one man: Ovidio Guzmán — one of the sons of famed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Drug lord, trafficker, killer of wedding singers: How the ‘New Mouse’ followed in the bloody footsteps of his father El Chapo
Security forces in Mexico arrested the son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during a pre-dawn raid on a remote Sinaloan village on Thursday, Mexican authorities say.Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, 32, was taken into custody after a gunfight between federal authorities and Sinaloa Cartel in Jesus Maria, the Mexican defence secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.According to US authorities, Guzman is a major manufacturer and trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine imported across the border.His arrest set off a night of terror in the Sinaloan state capital Culiacan as cartel members hijacked trucks and...
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
Video of El Chapo's son being arrested (October 2019)
Mexican authorities released video of Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's son being arrested. He was later released following heavy fire from cartel members.
Arrest of El Chapo's Son Sparks Insane Scenes of Violence in Mexico
Videos of violence in the wake of Ovidio Guzman Lopez's arrest are stunning.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge
The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
iheart.com
Drug Cartel Violently Attacks Mexican City After El Chapo's Son Arrested
Members of the Sinaloa drug cartel launched a major attack in the city of Culiacan in retaliation for the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, the son of drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán. Residents were ordered to shelter in place as cartel members exchanged gunfire with police and...
‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -
Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border
The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico
Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
KSAT 12
With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso
EL PASO — National Guard members and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and blocked dozens of migrants who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents. About 75 men, women and children stood on a narrow...
A Cartel Boss Nicknamed ‘Tony Montana’ Was Just Arrested in Mexico
The brother of one of the world’s most wanted drug lords — El Mencho — was just arrested in Mexico. Authorities arrested Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “Tony Montana,” for his role in helping to run the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym.) The CJNG was founded around 2012 by his younger brother, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes aka El Mencho, and quickly became one of the most widespread and ruthless criminal organizations on Earth.
Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.
Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
Expert: Arrest of ‘Tony Montana’ is payback for Jalisco cartel attacks on military
The Mexican government is confirming the arrest of the brother of Jalisco New Generation Cartel kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, a.k.a. “El Mencho.”
President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport
This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
Comments / 22