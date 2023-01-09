The FDA’s abortion pill update includes pointless and harmful restrictions

Read full article on original website
Related
Finally, some modest good news for abortion rights in America
There have been so few victories for the pro-choice movement over the past year that women’s rights advocates can be forgiven for taking pleasure in two moves that the Biden administration made this week. The first, from the Department of Justice (DoJ), was a statement meant to push back...
Alabama Just Said It Will Use Drug Laws to Prosecute Women for Taking Abortion Pills
Alabama intends to criminally prosecute women who use abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy, using an old law adopted to protect children from cocaine and other drugs, the attorney general has announced. The announcement fell just days after the FDA changed its regulations to make a commonly-used abortion pill far...
Sotomayor Discusses ‘Despair’ Over Post-Roe SCOTUS, as FDA Changes Abortion Pill Rule She Once Called ‘Irrational’
In a talk Wednesday night, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor told law professors she felt “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” about the Court’s June 2022 term. Though the justice did not mention the Dobbs ruling, her dissent thereto, or the leaked decision by name, many understood her comments to reflect directly on her feelings about the Court’s landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday changed the label for the emergency contraception known as Plan B One-Step to make clear that the pill does not alter the course of an existing pregnancy.
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
msn.com
The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.
How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
Health Care — Republicans pass ‘born alive’ abortion bill in House
Jennifer Coolidge spent three minutes on live television last night explaining her anxiety over mispronouncing someone’s name. Who among us wouldn’t do the same. Today in health, the House passed its first abortion-related bill under the newly elected GOP majority and the White House has again extended the COVID-19 public health emergency. For The Hill, we’re Nathaniel…
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Alabama attorney general could prosecute women who take abortion drugs. Opponents say it’s ‘plainly unlawful’
Days after the federal agencies made it easier to access abortion pills, Alabama’s chief law enforcement officer said women who use abortion medication can be prosecuted.Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state could prosecute people who use abortion drugs not under the state’s anti-abortion law but with an older “chemical endangerment of a child” statute initially designed to protect children from meth lab fumes.The state’s Human Life Protection Act, enacted in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v Wade and a constitutional right to abortion care, outlaws nearly all abortions and criminalizes...
Abortion industry seeks to end all FDA abortion pill safety regulations
Abortion pill safety regulations created by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), known as REMS, are the next target of the profitable abortion industry, which has historically bemoaned all regulations to protect women. The ultimate goal of these abortion advocates — many associated with Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH) — is to allow over-the-counter dispensing of the abortion pill.
msn.com
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual health issues."
MilitaryTimes
VA outlines rules for staff to opt out of abortion-related work
Veterans Affairs officials on Friday issued new memos clarifying the process for staffers to request religious exemptions to providing abortion-related services at department facilities but still emphasizing the importance of the resources as part of veterans’ array of medical options. “Physicians, residents, fellows, and medical students may, for any...
straightarrownews.com
PM rundown: COVID emergency extended, abortion pill prosecution
An outage at the FAA disrupts thousands of flights; assault rifles banned in Illinois and the COVID-19 public health emergency extended. These stories and more highlight the midday rundown for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. COVID-19 public health emergency extended. The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the COVID-19...
Comments / 0