CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Wide Open Country

Carrie Underwood Wore the Ultimate Holiday Gown at the Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood returned to the legendary Grand Ole Opry on Friday, Dec. 9 for one of her final shows of the year, and she went all out for the occasion. The "Hate My Heart" singer appeared onstage wearing a gorgeous dress that is perfect for the holidays. The gown features an off-the-shoulder style with a black base color, but it's the golden, flower-like pattern that makes it truly stand out. A photo from the night shows a bow around the waist of the dress, and the skirt flows out in an A-line fashion. The dress was complemented by a loose, low bun hairstyle.
Virginian Review

Country Music Bids Farewell To Some Of Its Most Iconic Female Stars

Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, Nashville recording artists who were two of Kentucky’s most famous country music stars, could not be with their families for Christmas. Lynn, whose life began in Butcher’s Holler near Paintsville, Ky., wrote and recorded “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a song that charted on Billboard for 15 weeks, reaching No. 1 for one week. Of the hundreds of songs Lynn recorded during her 50-year career, 16 charted No. 1 on Billboard and 50 registered on Billboard’s Top Ten. The 1980 movie about Lynn’s life, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” won an Oscar for Best Picture. In Oct. at the age of 90, Lynn...
KENTUCKY STATE
CMT

WATCH: Tony Evans Jr. Goes Viral, Impresses Luke Combs With Cover Of "One Number Away"

Up-and-coming independent country singer Tony Evans Jr. has amassed a healthy social media following by pulling people in with his crystalline baritone, movie star good looks and undeniable country covers. This week, he captivated his 500,000 TikTok followers with a cover of Luke Combs’ “One Number Away.” His version went viral, accumulating more than 1.5 million views on TikTok and even more on Instagram.
CMT

LISTEN: 5 Jaw-Dropping Covers From Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney

Shay Mooney from platinum-selling duo Dan + Shay is leaving fans "Speechless" with his genre-bending covers. On the heels of the duo's Christmas release "Holiday Party" and stadium tour with Kenny Chesney, the beloved band is laying low. During the well-deserved break, Mooney will welcome his third child with his wife, Hannah. The country couple is expected to have a baby boy.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jordan to Be Honored by Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and More at Grand Ole Opry

A gathering of the late Leslie Jordan’s friends and fellow artists will be held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Feb. 19. Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will celebrate his legacy, and all proceeds will go towards EB Research Partnership, an organization that helps fund research to treat Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Eddie Vedder, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jelly Roll, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Travis Howard, Danny Myrick, and more will perform in honor of Jordan’s memory. They will be joined by guest appearances from Jim Parsons,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Country Thang Daily

Top 100 Country Songs Chart 2023

Top 100 Country Songs Chart last updated: January 8, 2023/10:34pm CST. This year, we’ll continue to deliver fresh, popular, trending tunes with our Top 100 Country Songs Chart. From new country songs by up-and-rising artists that deserve a listen down to the top country songs dominating radio stations and social media platforms, we make sure to cover them all for you so you’ll never have to worry about missing a single beat. And, of course, we won’t forget to include the classics that always find their way home back in the charts to country music’s favorites.
Country Thang Daily

90s Country Songs: The Ultimate Playlist

The 90s was an era of country music that will forever be remembered in the annals of history. A wide array of artists from traditional ballads to honky-tonk jams mixed with some crossover hits that defined this decade. Country greats such as George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Clint Black topped the charts and cemented their place as icons in the genre.

