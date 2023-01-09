Carrie Underwood returned to the legendary Grand Ole Opry on Friday, Dec. 9 for one of her final shows of the year, and she went all out for the occasion. The "Hate My Heart" singer appeared onstage wearing a gorgeous dress that is perfect for the holidays. The gown features an off-the-shoulder style with a black base color, but it's the golden, flower-like pattern that makes it truly stand out. A photo from the night shows a bow around the waist of the dress, and the skirt flows out in an A-line fashion. The dress was complemented by a loose, low bun hairstyle.

