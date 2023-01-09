Read full article on original website
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
Remember When The Crowd Lost It After Chris Stapleton Started Singing “Tennessee Whiskey” From His Seat During A Tyler Perry Play?
Time to revisit a story we shared all the way back around February of 2020. In this throwback, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour had a stop at The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During that stop, the crowd had one helluva surprise. At one point during the show,...
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Carrie Underwood Wore the Ultimate Holiday Gown at the Grand Ole Opry
Carrie Underwood returned to the legendary Grand Ole Opry on Friday, Dec. 9 for one of her final shows of the year, and she went all out for the occasion. The "Hate My Heart" singer appeared onstage wearing a gorgeous dress that is perfect for the holidays. The gown features an off-the-shoulder style with a black base color, but it's the golden, flower-like pattern that makes it truly stand out. A photo from the night shows a bow around the waist of the dress, and the skirt flows out in an A-line fashion. The dress was complemented by a loose, low bun hairstyle.
‘The Voice': Kane Brown Joins Blake Shelton for ‘Different Man’ Performance During Live Finale [Watch]
Kane Brown teamed up with Blake Shelton during the live finale of Season 22 of The Voice. The two country artists shared the stage for an unforgettable performance of their collaboration, “Different Man,” as part of the star-studded telecast, which aired on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8PM ET on NBC.
Country Music Bids Farewell To Some Of Its Most Iconic Female Stars
Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, Nashville recording artists who were two of Kentucky’s most famous country music stars, could not be with their families for Christmas. Lynn, whose life began in Butcher’s Holler near Paintsville, Ky., wrote and recorded “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a song that charted on Billboard for 15 weeks, reaching No. 1 for one week. Of the hundreds of songs Lynn recorded during her 50-year career, 16 charted No. 1 on Billboard and 50 registered on Billboard’s Top Ten. The 1980 movie about Lynn’s life, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” won an Oscar for Best Picture. In Oct. at the age of 90, Lynn...
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Song Secrets: Brantley Gilbert Says ‘Heaven by Then’ Captures His Essence
Brantley Gilbert says society may have walked off and left him, and he's okay with that. You hear that entrenched, throwback sentiment in the lyrics of his new song "Heaven by Then," a collaboration with Blake Shelton, Vince Gill and van full of the best songwriters in Nashville. "I'm a...
CMT
WATCH: Tony Evans Jr. Goes Viral, Impresses Luke Combs With Cover Of "One Number Away"
Up-and-coming independent country singer Tony Evans Jr. has amassed a healthy social media following by pulling people in with his crystalline baritone, movie star good looks and undeniable country covers. This week, he captivated his 500,000 TikTok followers with a cover of Luke Combs’ “One Number Away.” His version went viral, accumulating more than 1.5 million views on TikTok and even more on Instagram.
Darius Rucker Reacted to Post Malone’s Cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’
Darius Rucker hit a career milestone around the time Post Malone recorded Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be with You."
CMT
LISTEN: 5 Jaw-Dropping Covers From Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney
Shay Mooney from platinum-selling duo Dan + Shay is leaving fans "Speechless" with his genre-bending covers. On the heels of the duo's Christmas release "Holiday Party" and stadium tour with Kenny Chesney, the beloved band is laying low. During the well-deserved break, Mooney will welcome his third child with his wife, Hannah. The country couple is expected to have a baby boy.
Leslie Jordan to Be Honored by Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and More at Grand Ole Opry
A gathering of the late Leslie Jordan’s friends and fellow artists will be held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Feb. 19. Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will celebrate his legacy, and all proceeds will go towards EB Research Partnership, an organization that helps fund research to treat Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Eddie Vedder, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jelly Roll, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Travis Howard, Danny Myrick, and more will perform in honor of Jordan’s memory. They will be joined by guest appearances from Jim Parsons,...
Leslie Jordan Tribute Show to Feature Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Billy Strings, and More
A tribute show to the late Leslie Jordan has been announced for February 19th at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, and Billy Strings will be among the performers at the event, called Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan. Other featured performers include...
Top 100 Country Songs Chart 2023
Top 100 Country Songs Chart last updated: January 8, 2023/10:34pm CST. This year, we’ll continue to deliver fresh, popular, trending tunes with our Top 100 Country Songs Chart. From new country songs by up-and-rising artists that deserve a listen down to the top country songs dominating radio stations and social media platforms, we make sure to cover them all for you so you’ll never have to worry about missing a single beat. And, of course, we won’t forget to include the classics that always find their way home back in the charts to country music’s favorites.
90s Country Songs: The Ultimate Playlist
The 90s was an era of country music that will forever be remembered in the annals of history. A wide array of artists from traditional ballads to honky-tonk jams mixed with some crossover hits that defined this decade. Country greats such as George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Clint Black topped the charts and cemented their place as icons in the genre.
