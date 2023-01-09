ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

One of the best space games is now free on Epic Games store

Epic Games store offers fans a free game every week; this time, we’re spoilt for choice. On the one hand, the marvelous Kerbal Space Program is up for grabs. But if stars and spaceships aren’t your things, then there’s also Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice on offer as well. Both games will be free between January 5 and January 12, 2023.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Bundle Includes the Console's Best Game

Microsoft has revealed a new bundle of the Xbox Series X that will soon be available to purchase at various retailers. Since launching back in 2020, Microsoft hasn't released too many Xbox Series X bundles outside of one that arrived alongside Halo Infinite in 2021. Now, this trend will be changing as Microsoft is looking to package arguably the single best game that is available on Xbox Series X alongside the console.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn

Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
IGN

Xbox Game Pass in January 2023: Persona 3 Portable, Monster Hunter Rise, and More

It's a slightly quieter start to January for Xbox Game Pass, with only six more games confirmed to be hitting the service so far this month. We already knew about all six of these, including the three Xbox has chosen to highlight in their first Xbox Wire Game Pass blogpost of the year. But, there are normally several other Game Pass announcements across every month, so we could still hear about even more games to come in January.
Polygon

Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there

After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
dotesports.com

Here’s what is currently available in League’s Mythic Shop

At the start of the 2022 season, Riot Games implemented a new currency in League of Legends known as Mythic Essence. This premium currency, only obtainable via purchasing Hextech Chests, leveling up event passes, or through rare drops in crafting, completely replaced the previous Gemstone currency while opening up more opportunities for players to obtain rare in-game cosmetics.
ComicBook

Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game

The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
TechRadar

I’m tired of under-baked content, Overwatch 2 needs better events

I’m stuck in the corner of an old, crumbling Greek ruin. I try to bash my keyboard and move my mouse, but it seems as if nothing will release me from the hellish torture of constantly being stunned and incapacitated by several Lucios. Even with Ramattra’s incredibly stylish Poseidon...
dotesports.com

Tiny potential ALGS change threatens pick rate of character that previously dominated pro play

The new Spellbound update in Apex Legends brought private matches with it, giving players the ability to create their own custom lobbies and play in them with their friends. These private matches come with several different settings and game modes, including using the tournament settings that pros use in the Apex Legends Global Series.
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2's latest update has 'broken' the game, oops

Do you remember that scene from The Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes? Seemingly no matter where he steps he'll step on a rake slamming straight into his noggin again and again. Not only is this obviously top tier comedy, it's what I'm reminded of when I read Infinity Ward and Activision's latest decisions about Call of Duty.
Ars Technica

RPG fans irate as D&D tries to shut its “open” game license

For decades now, Wizards of the Coast (WotC) has made the core framework of its popular Dungeons & Dragons RPG (D&D) widely available to other game makers as part of an expansive, royalty-free Open Gaming License (OGL). But a planned update to the license imposes more restrictive terms and royalties of up to 25 percent for some revenue from large companies, according to an early leaked copy.
digitalspy.com

The Sims 4 teases early 2023 content including new expansion

The Sims 4 has offered a substantial hint at content coming in early 2023. In a roadmap video posted on the game's official Twitter account, we have confirmation that there will be one "BIG" update, one expansion pack, and two "unique" Kits. The update is likely to be improved babies,...
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2 datamine confirms fan-favourite modes and maps are returning

Modern Warfare II players, prepare yourselves. One fan-favourite mode from Modern Warfare (2019) may finally be making a return, seemingly along with a series staple. As Dexerto reports, one Call of Duty dataminer has apparently uncovered the logos for Gunfight and Gun Game, which suggests that both of them will be added to the game soon. The free-for-all mode Gun Game has been around for some time, having first appeared in 2010’s Black Ops. Meanwhile, the 2v2 mode Gunfight is a bit more recent, but it gained quite the fanbase in Modern Warfare (2019). Its abrupt removal from Vanguard was yet another reason why that game just didn’t hit the mark.
msn.com

Ornn’s win rate skyrockets in League’s new season thanks to stealth changes

Season 13 officially began on Jan. 10 and 11 worldwide for all League of Legends fans. As we’re all still testing the ranked waters looking for the best meta picks, Ornn’s win rate has skyrocketed thanks to stealth changes. League’s latest patch, Patch 13.1, was released on Jan....

Comments / 0

Community Policy