TechRadar
One of the best space games is now free on Epic Games store
Epic Games store offers fans a free game every week; this time, we’re spoilt for choice. On the one hand, the marvelous Kerbal Space Program is up for grabs. But if stars and spaceships aren’t your things, then there’s also Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice on offer as well. Both games will be free between January 5 and January 12, 2023.
ComicBook
New Xbox Series X Bundle Includes the Console's Best Game
Microsoft has revealed a new bundle of the Xbox Series X that will soon be available to purchase at various retailers. Since launching back in 2020, Microsoft hasn't released too many Xbox Series X bundles outside of one that arrived alongside Halo Infinite in 2021. Now, this trend will be changing as Microsoft is looking to package arguably the single best game that is available on Xbox Series X alongside the console.
PS5 beats Xbox Series X|S in sales, Nintendo Switch bests both
Switch outsells rivals even five years after launch.
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn
Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in January 2023: Persona 3 Portable, Monster Hunter Rise, and More
It's a slightly quieter start to January for Xbox Game Pass, with only six more games confirmed to be hitting the service so far this month. We already knew about all six of these, including the three Xbox has chosen to highlight in their first Xbox Wire Game Pass blogpost of the year. But, there are normally several other Game Pass announcements across every month, so we could still hear about even more games to come in January.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Polygon
Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there
After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 players say game's new map can't save it
If something is good, why not make it bigger? Better? That was Infinity Ward and Activision's logic with the development of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and you'll be both flabbergasted and flummoxed to find out that there is stock in the phrase, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
dotesports.com
Here’s what is currently available in League’s Mythic Shop
At the start of the 2022 season, Riot Games implemented a new currency in League of Legends known as Mythic Essence. This premium currency, only obtainable via purchasing Hextech Chests, leveling up event passes, or through rare drops in crafting, completely replaced the previous Gemstone currency while opening up more opportunities for players to obtain rare in-game cosmetics.
ComicBook
Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game
The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
TechRadar
I’m tired of under-baked content, Overwatch 2 needs better events
I’m stuck in the corner of an old, crumbling Greek ruin. I try to bash my keyboard and move my mouse, but it seems as if nothing will release me from the hellish torture of constantly being stunned and incapacitated by several Lucios. Even with Ramattra’s incredibly stylish Poseidon...
EverQuest designer leaves Amazon Games after six years and no games
John Smedley was a headline hire, but is off to do "something new".
dotesports.com
Tiny potential ALGS change threatens pick rate of character that previously dominated pro play
The new Spellbound update in Apex Legends brought private matches with it, giving players the ability to create their own custom lobbies and play in them with their friends. These private matches come with several different settings and game modes, including using the tournament settings that pros use in the Apex Legends Global Series.
Modern Warfare 2's latest update has 'broken' the game, oops
Do you remember that scene from The Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes? Seemingly no matter where he steps he'll step on a rake slamming straight into his noggin again and again. Not only is this obviously top tier comedy, it's what I'm reminded of when I read Infinity Ward and Activision's latest decisions about Call of Duty.
Ars Technica
RPG fans irate as D&D tries to shut its “open” game license
For decades now, Wizards of the Coast (WotC) has made the core framework of its popular Dungeons & Dragons RPG (D&D) widely available to other game makers as part of an expansive, royalty-free Open Gaming License (OGL). But a planned update to the license imposes more restrictive terms and royalties of up to 25 percent for some revenue from large companies, according to an early leaked copy.
digitalspy.com
The Sims 4 teases early 2023 content including new expansion
The Sims 4 has offered a substantial hint at content coming in early 2023. In a roadmap video posted on the game's official Twitter account, we have confirmation that there will be one "BIG" update, one expansion pack, and two "unique" Kits. The update is likely to be improved babies,...
Modern Warfare 2 datamine confirms fan-favourite modes and maps are returning
Modern Warfare II players, prepare yourselves. One fan-favourite mode from Modern Warfare (2019) may finally be making a return, seemingly along with a series staple. As Dexerto reports, one Call of Duty dataminer has apparently uncovered the logos for Gunfight and Gun Game, which suggests that both of them will be added to the game soon. The free-for-all mode Gun Game has been around for some time, having first appeared in 2010’s Black Ops. Meanwhile, the 2v2 mode Gunfight is a bit more recent, but it gained quite the fanbase in Modern Warfare (2019). Its abrupt removal from Vanguard was yet another reason why that game just didn’t hit the mark.
msn.com
Ornn’s win rate skyrockets in League’s new season thanks to stealth changes
Season 13 officially began on Jan. 10 and 11 worldwide for all League of Legends fans. As we’re all still testing the ranked waters looking for the best meta picks, Ornn’s win rate has skyrocketed thanks to stealth changes. League’s latest patch, Patch 13.1, was released on Jan....
Playtime’s over: how 2023 could reshape video games
A perfect storm of wider cultural and economic forces have been pulling the video games industry apart. Is this the year it remakes itself?
dotesports.com
A couple popular game modes have been found within Modern Warfare 2’s files—and they could be coming soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could be supplemented with two popular game modes in a future update, according to data-mined images. The watermarked images, posted on what looks like a throwaway alternate account for Call of Duty data miner BKTOOR, feature icons for classic modes Gun Game and Gunfight.
