Modern Warfare II players, prepare yourselves. One fan-favourite mode from Modern Warfare (2019) may finally be making a return, seemingly along with a series staple. As Dexerto reports, one Call of Duty dataminer has apparently uncovered the logos for Gunfight and Gun Game, which suggests that both of them will be added to the game soon. The free-for-all mode Gun Game has been around for some time, having first appeared in 2010’s Black Ops. Meanwhile, the 2v2 mode Gunfight is a bit more recent, but it gained quite the fanbase in Modern Warfare (2019). Its abrupt removal from Vanguard was yet another reason why that game just didn’t hit the mark.

1 DAY AGO