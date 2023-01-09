ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Backpack Stolen From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – A backpack was stolen from an “unlocked” vehicle at 273 Concord Street yesterday, January 11, according to the Police spokesperson. The theft was reported to Police at 4:12 p.m. Framingham Police have no suspect information. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles when not in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police arrest burglary suspect on Park Ave

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police arrested a burglary suspect on Park Ave early Monday morning, the department said in a statement. Police say an officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he noticed an open door to Smoke Vibez at 258 Park Ave. The officer saw a man appear at the door and enter the business.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Possibly Fatal Boston Car Crash Closes Road For Hours: Police

A two-car crash caused life threatening injuries and closed a Boston road, according to officials. Police were alerted of the accident around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Alford Street near the bridge, Boston Police confirmed to Daily Voice. At least one person has been hospitalized with…
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Man and Woman Arrested for Stolen Car in Worcester

WORCESTER - A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after an officer discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer ran the plate of a Toyota sedan after it made a sudden turn into the parking lot of CVS on Lincoln Street at around 7:30 AM.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Upton police looking to identify assault and battery suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate an assault and battery. Police released images on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery investigation at Honey Farms on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to...
UPTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bates Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver involved in a crash at Bates Road and Hollis Street on Saturday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:05 p.m. on January 7 at Hollis & Bates. No one was injured in the crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
