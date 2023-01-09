Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Related
Framingham Police: Backpack Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A backpack was stolen from an “unlocked” vehicle at 273 Concord Street yesterday, January 11, according to the Police spokesperson. The theft was reported to Police at 4:12 p.m. Framingham Police have no suspect information. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles when not in...
Framingham Police: Motor Vehicle Left Running Stolen at Dunkin’
FRAMINGHAM – Dunkin’ says “America Runs on Dunkin’,”but don’t leave your car running outside Dunkin’ in Framingham, or it could get stolen. A “Gray GMC Sierra was left running outside of Dunkin Donuts” and was stolen, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Wallet & Tablet From Unlocked Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a “wallet, cash, and tablet” from a vehicle that “was not locked” yesterday, January 11 in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. The theft was reported to Framingham Police at 7:14 a.m. on January 11. It happened at 119 Everit Avenue.
Framingham Police Arrest Man Driving, After License Revoked With Open Container of Alcohol
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning, who was driving a vehicle, after his license had been revoked for being a “habitual traffic offender.”. A Framingham Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Union Avenue at 1 a.m. for a motor vehicle violation, said...
Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
whdh.com
Worcester Police arrest burglary suspect on Park Ave
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police arrested a burglary suspect on Park Ave early Monday morning, the department said in a statement. Police say an officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he noticed an open door to Smoke Vibez at 258 Park Ave. The officer saw a man appear at the door and enter the business.
Possibly Fatal Boston Car Crash Closes Road For Hours: Police
A two-car crash caused life threatening injuries and closed a Boston road, according to officials. Police were alerted of the accident around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Alford Street near the bridge, Boston Police confirmed to Daily Voice. At least one person has been hospitalized with…
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
Police: New surveillance video of Brian Walshe near Swampscott dumpster day of wife’s disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass — State police have collected surveillance video of Brian Walshe near a Swampscott liquor store dumpster the day of his wife’s disappearance, sources told Boston 25 News. The dumpster is near the Whole Foods Walshe said he visited on the same day. Multiple sources previously told...
thisweekinworcester.com
Man and Woman Arrested for Stolen Car in Worcester
WORCESTER - A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after an officer discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer ran the plate of a Toyota sedan after it made a sudden turn into the parking lot of CVS on Lincoln Street at around 7:30 AM.
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify assault and battery suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate an assault and battery. Police released images on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery investigation at Honey Farms on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Taunton crash
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man faces upgraded charges in a 2022 Taunton crash that left one woman dead.
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
whdh.com
Police: 3 juveniles facing charges after Auburn middle schoolers shot with gel pellets while walking home
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles are facing criminal charges after police say they shot middle schoolers with gel pellets after they got off of the school bus to go home on Wednesday. Officers responding to multiple calls from parents of Auburn Middle School students who said their children had...
Mass State Police SWAT & Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Attempted Murder Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police SWAT team early Monday morning arrested a Framingham man, 35, on attempted murder and other charges, after gunshots were fired on Sunday night. Police arrested Mario Brown, 35, at a Main Street apartment in Framingham at 3 a.m. on Monday,...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bates Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver involved in a crash at Bates Road and Hollis Street on Saturday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:05 p.m. on January 7 at Hollis & Bates. No one was injured in the crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited...
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Grove Street
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a utility pole on Grove Street Saturday morning, January 7. The crash happened at 1133 Grover Street. The driver suffered minor injuries, but did not require transport to a local hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citation was issued.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0