Top 5 stories this week, including a $32M makeover for Bill Noble Park + a huge addition to the Birmingham skyline

Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
Bham Now
Birmingham rental rates on the rise — what you need to know
As one of the Best Cities to Raise a Family in the U.S., it’s no surprise that people want to live in Birmingham. However, the demand for housing in The Magic City has caused rental rates to rise slightly over 2021. Keep reading to learn more about the rental situation in Birmingham.
Bham Now
7 weekend events, including exciting concerts + basketball games—Jan. 13-15
From Star Wars Night with the Birmingham Bulls to country and indie concerts, The Magic City is the place to be. Read on to learn what’s happening in Birmingham this weekend—Jan. 13-15. Bite-sized news. Shop ’til you drop: Head to KS Boutique’s grand opening in Gardendale this Saturday,...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
Bham Now
How to make 2023 your best year yet—healthy restaurants, fitness studios + more
Ready or not, the new year is here and there is no better time to set goals to become our healthiest, happiest selves. Birmingham is full of resources to help achieve those goals and our friends at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama are weighing in on how to be our best selves in The Magic City this year.
Set in stone: Dozens of people are memorialized by statue across Birmingham. Only a few are women.
The Magic City is full of statues built in honor of those deemed history makers, but how many of those are women?
Bham Now
Start your spring garden now at a seed exchange in Birmingham
Whether you’re looking to plant a garden for the first time or you’ve had a green thumb for years, you’ll want to come to a local seed exchange. Read on to learn how you can start your spring garden today. What is a seed exchange?. Sometimes you...
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
wbrc.com
Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s still in the early stages, storm sewer repairs in the 2900 block of Norwood Blvd are underway. City Engineer Mike Eddington says the contractor started putting up detour signs last week so construction is officially starting. Eddington says they’ll be replacing broken and...
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama
There are a lot of things to do in Birmingham, Alabama. Here's a list of 10 things you can do the next time you're in Birmingham. Birmingham has a lot of history when it comes to our nation's Civil Rights movement. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute exists "to enlighten each generation on civil and human rights by exploring our common past and working together in the present to build a better future." Learning about our past is important, so we don't repeat the mistakes of our past.
Birmingham bar Dave’s Pub using unique sign to bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Birmingham bar has taken a distinct approach to discourage people from taking fentanyl-laced drugs, one that’s making waves online. Mirroring a national trend, Jefferson County has seen a drastic increase in accidental fentanyl overdoses, rounding out to over 400 in 2022 alone. Those at Dave’s Pub, a bar in Birmingham’s […]
Bham Now
9 exciting art, music + theatre events from Samford Arts this spring
Samford University School of the Arts has a schedule jam-packed with events this spring. From art exhibitions and musicals, to dance and concerts, you’ll fall in love with the arts. Find the full event list and ticket information here. 1. Mother Nature / Mother Nurture. Samford Arts is kicking...
otmj.com
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen
Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
comebacktown.com
What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Kelleigh Gamble joins Birmingham housing authority as vice president
Kelleigh Gamble has joined the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District as vice president of strategic initiatives, the authority announced today. Gamble had served since 2016 as executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham Inc., the city’s NeighborWorks America affiliate, where he led Neighborhood LIFT, a down payment assistance program with partners Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America that helped finance more than $30 million in real estate sales. He also oversaw $1.5 million in repairs to Birmingham homes through the Healthy Housing initiative and disbursed more than $2 million in emergency rental assistance to Birmingham families during the pandemic.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
Vestavia Hills parent plans to withdraw student after ‘persistent’ bullying, racist abuse
For 83 days, Mary Beth Ford noticed a change in her son. She thought he had “found his tribe” at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, where he had a good group of friends and was active in sports. But since his first day of eighth grade in August, he started to act more withdrawn.
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
