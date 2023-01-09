ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Top 5 stories this week, including a $32M makeover for Bill Noble Park + a huge addition to the Birmingham skyline

By Gabby Gervais
Bham Now
 3 days ago
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham rental rates on the rise — what you need to know

As one of the Best Cities to Raise a Family in the U.S., it’s no surprise that people want to live in Birmingham. However, the demand for housing in The Magic City has caused rental rates to rise slightly over 2021. Keep reading to learn more about the rental situation in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jameson Steward

10 Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama

There are a lot of things to do in Birmingham, Alabama. Here's a list of 10 things you can do the next time you're in Birmingham. Birmingham has a lot of history when it comes to our nation's Civil Rights movement. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute exists "to enlighten each generation on civil and human rights by exploring our common past and working together in the present to build a better future." Learning about our past is important, so we don't repeat the mistakes of our past.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 exciting art, music + theatre events from Samford Arts this spring

Samford University School of the Arts has a schedule jam-packed with events this spring. From art exhibitions and musicals, to dance and concerts, you’ll fall in love with the arts. Find the full event list and ticket information here. 1. Mother Nature / Mother Nurture. Samford Arts is kicking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen

Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Kelleigh Gamble joins Birmingham housing authority as vice president

Kelleigh Gamble has joined the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District as vice president of strategic initiatives, the authority announced today. Gamble had served since 2016 as executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham Inc., the city’s NeighborWorks America affiliate, where he led Neighborhood LIFT, a down payment assistance program with partners Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America that helped finance more than $30 million in real estate sales. He also oversaw $1.5 million in repairs to Birmingham homes through the Healthy Housing initiative and disbursed more than $2 million in emergency rental assistance to Birmingham families during the pandemic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

