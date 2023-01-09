Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
The Formula 1 Teams That Never Really Succeeded
It’s quite an exciting time in Formula 1 right now: For the first time in years, the series is seriously considering adding a new team to the grid. A tie up between Andretti and General Motors is an attractive proposition for the sport’s 11th team, and has all the hallmarks of a successful F1 squad: big budgets, familiar names and a drive for success.
Top F1 racers of all time
Among hundreds or maybe thousands of aspirants, only 20 drivers get to race in one of the most prestigious racing events, Formula 1 (F1). F1 is a highly competitive profession with intriguing sports odds that attract huge numbers of fans. Undoubtedly, Formula 1 is iconic and has a rich history....
Mercedes to unveil new car on February 15 after season of struggle
Lewis Hamilton will unveil the Mercedes he hopes can propel him to a record eighth world title on February 15.Hamilton recorded his worst championship finishing position in Formula One last year after Mercedes failed to master the sport’s new regulations.The seven-time world champion also lost his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – a streak which stretched back to his debut campaign for McLaren in 2007 – finishing sixth in the standings, 214 points adrift of runaway winner Max Verstappen.And at the final round in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton said he was looking forward...
Lewis Hamilton likely to sign new contract at Mercedes, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff insists there is no reason for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes not to continue their partnership beyond 2023. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won six of his world titles at the Silver Arrows, a team he joined after the 2012 F1 season when he left McLaren. Despite controversially missing out on a record-breaking eighth title in 2021, and a year of struggle in an underperforming car in 2022, Hamilton has reiterated in the past few months that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon. The Brit, who turned 38 on Saturday, sees his current deal expire at...
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
FOX Sports
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 5 coming in February
Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" Season 5.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Unvaccinated Djokovic back, year later
Novak Djokovic had just wrapped up last season by winning the ATP Finals for a record sixth time when, rather than looking ahead to 2023, his mind immediately went back to the way 2022 began: He was unable to compete in last year’s Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Former finalist Marin Cilic out of Australian Open with knee injury
Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury.
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
WTA roundup: Veronika Kudermetova saves 5 match points
No. 6 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia saved five match points to defeat No. 10 Danielle Collins in Thursday’s quarterfinal
Business as usual for Novak Djokovic as he bids for 10th Australian Open title
A year ago Novak Djokovic was departing Australia accompanied by border guards after one of the most remarkable sporting stories of the decade.At the time it appeared his deportation, the result of Australia’s then immigration minister deciding Djokovic’s opposition to having the Covid-19 vaccine made him a threat to public health, could leave long-lasting scars.But 12 months on it is almost possible to forget it even happened.The country’s new government took a different stance and overturned Djokovic’s automatic three-year ban from applying for a visa and it would be a major surprise if he does not leave the country this...
Fans targeting Djokovic risk being kicked out of Australian Open
Australian Open spectators were warned on Wednesday that they risk being ejected if they target nine-time champion Novak Djokovic. Three-time major champion Andy Murray said he was confident Djokovic would be given the respect he deserves.
Comments / 0