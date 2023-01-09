Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm
H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Dallas and the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
escapehatchdallas.com
Dallas loses big-deal steakhouse Maple & Ash, but owners settle dispute that impacts Monarch restaurant
Mired for months of legal battles over ownership, the owners of Dallas’ Monarch restaurant and a previously announced Maple & Ash steakhouse in Uptown have settled their dispute and divided the Chicago-based group’s operations. What If Syndicate co-owners Jim Lasky and chef-partner Danny Grant will retain ownership of...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Don’t miss the best soup restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be as cold as it normally is in North Texas this time of the year, but it’ll cool down again at some point which will prove to be primetime to consume some delicious soup. Eating soup can be good for your health...
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefits
Two popular Dallas venues owned by the Walkabout Hospitality Group will now add a new 3% charge on their checks. Rye, located at 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, and the bar next door Apothecary, are adding the charge to fund additional employee benefits, including extra paid time off and healthcare.
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
cravedfw
Portillo’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of First Texas Restaurant in The Colony on 1/18
Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago Street Food, today announced it will hold the grand opening for its first Texas restaurant, located in The Colony, on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. CT, following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. The restaurant, located at 4560 Destination Drive, marks Portillo’s exciting and much anticipated arrival in the Lone Star State.
Dim Sum in Dallas Can be an Exciting Adventure
Steamer carts buzzing tables filled with steamed, baked, fried and sauteed treasures that are tiny packages of light bites meant to be shared. Dim Sum is whimsical power brunch that when coupled with hot tea makes for an extremely special touch with culture and civility that feeds our bodies, souls and curiosity.
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
Advocate
Dallas Airbnb Host Refuses Booking to Gay Couple
Airbnb is looking into a complaint of discrimination at a property in Dallas, where the host refused to rent to a male couple. On Twitter, Curtis Kimberlin Jr. shared the exchange his partner had over the weekend with the Airbnb host. Kimberlin’s partner, Jonathan, noted that the pair were coming to Dallas for a wedding and that Kimberlin, a Dallas native, would be showing Jonathan around.
Dallas Observer
Plano’s Pistachio Bakery Sells a Lot of ... Pistachios
If the name isn’t a dead giveaway, Plano’s bakery Pistachio is a haven for lovers of all things nutty. Glass cases throughout the small shop are filled with nut-based sweets — rolled, pressed or folded to your liking. Amir Aljazaerli opened the bakery in 2021 with the goal of bringing Turkish flavors to Plano; everything here is imported directly from Turkey, including hookahs and selected gifts.
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
Dallas Observer
Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'
This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
