Dallas, TX

Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm

H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Portillo’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of First Texas Restaurant in The Colony on 1/18

Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago Street Food, today announced it will hold the grand opening for its first Texas restaurant, located in The Colony, on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. CT, following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. The restaurant, located at 4560 Destination Drive, marks Portillo’s exciting and much anticipated arrival in the Lone Star State.
THE COLONY, TX
Steven Doyle

Dim Sum in Dallas Can be an Exciting Adventure

Steamer carts buzzing tables filled with steamed, baked, fried and sauteed treasures that are tiny packages of light bites meant to be shared. Dim Sum is whimsical power brunch that when coupled with hot tea makes for an extremely special touch with culture and civility that feeds our bodies, souls and curiosity.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
Advocate

Dallas Airbnb Host Refuses Booking to Gay Couple

Airbnb is looking into a complaint of discrimination at a property in Dallas, where the host refused to rent to a male couple. On Twitter, Curtis Kimberlin Jr. shared the exchange his partner had over the weekend with the Airbnb host. Kimberlin’s partner, Jonathan, noted that the pair were coming to Dallas for a wedding and that Kimberlin, a Dallas native, would be showing Jonathan around.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Plano’s Pistachio Bakery Sells a Lot of ... Pistachios

If the name isn’t a dead giveaway, Plano’s bakery Pistachio is a haven for lovers of all things nutty. Glass cases throughout the small shop are filled with nut-based sweets — rolled, pressed or folded to your liking. Amir Aljazaerli opened the bakery in 2021 with the goal of bringing Turkish flavors to Plano; everything here is imported directly from Turkey, including hookahs and selected gifts.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'

This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
