CMT Next Up Now: Tayler Holder Hits The Gas With "Drive"

Country crooner Tayler Holder embraces living in the moment and the romantic side of a short-lived relationship in his new song “Drive.”. Holder wrote the song with Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, Daniel Ross and Benjy Davis. Chapters and Ross produced the song. Holder produced the video with Doltyn Snedden, who also directed the clip.
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd Added to George Jones Tribute Concert, ‘Still Playin’ Possum’

The upcoming George Jones tribute concert—Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones—added more star power to its A-list lineup. Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd will join the previously announced lineup of Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, and more on April 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Jones’ death.
Jessie Wilson's 'That's What Mommas Are For' is a Celebration of a Mom's Love

From Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried" to The Judds' "Mama He's Crazy," songs about the sacrifices of moms and their unconditional love for their children has been a staple of country music since the beginning. Singer-songwriter Jessie Wilson's new single "That's What Mommas Are For" is a powerful addition to that great tradition. Born out of a conversation with her mom, whom she calls her best friend, the song captures the precious bond between moms and their kids and a reminder that we never really outgrow the desire to turn to our moms for advice.
