From Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried" to The Judds' "Mama He's Crazy," songs about the sacrifices of moms and their unconditional love for their children has been a staple of country music since the beginning. Singer-songwriter Jessie Wilson's new single "That's What Mommas Are For" is a powerful addition to that great tradition. Born out of a conversation with her mom, whom she calls her best friend, the song captures the precious bond between moms and their kids and a reminder that we never really outgrow the desire to turn to our moms for advice.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO