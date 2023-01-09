Read full article on original website
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Jelly Roll Revisited Jail He Spent Several Months In
Jelly Roll has a documentary in the works and he talked about what a normal day looks like for him.
CMT Next Up Now: Tayler Holder Hits The Gas With "Drive"
Country crooner Tayler Holder embraces living in the moment and the romantic side of a short-lived relationship in his new song “Drive.”. Holder wrote the song with Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, Daniel Ross and Benjy Davis. Chapters and Ross produced the song. Holder produced the video with Doltyn Snedden, who also directed the clip.
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Austin Butler says transforming into Elvis Presley for biopic included sleepless nights, waking up in ‘terror’
Hollywood actor Austin Butler got candid about the intimidating process and preparation for his role as the legendary king of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley.
Loretta Lynn Talks About The First Time She Met Willie Nelson: “He Was One Of The Most Handsomest Men I’d Ever Seen”
Two of the greatest to ever do it. We lost the late, great Loretta Lynn back in October, and there’s just so many good stories she told that I never get tired of listening to anything she has to say. And one of the best is when she talks...
Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd Added to George Jones Tribute Concert, ‘Still Playin’ Possum’
The upcoming George Jones tribute concert—Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones—added more star power to its A-list lineup. Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd will join the previously announced lineup of Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, and more on April 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Jones’ death.
Dolly Parton's husband is so rarely seen in public that he was once seen out for the first time in 40 years
Dolly Parton in 1977Photo byRCA Records; Public Domain Image. Country legend Dolly Parton is not just a successful musician, she has also been successful in her personal life. Parton is married to her husband, Carl Dean, for 56 years as of 2022.
Music and Military: A Look at Country Music Stars Who Served Our Nation
Legends come in two things: standing in front of thousands of people while performing their favorite songs, serving the country, and keeping everyone safe. These 13 country singers that were in the military showed how patriotic they were by serving the country, some even just for short periods. It’s a...
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
Released Your Wildness While Listening to Parker McCollum’s “Like a Cowboy”
There is no doubt that Parker McCollum is a relatively modern country artist everyone should watch out for. He released a song called “Like a Cowboy” in 2020 on his album Hollywood Gold. Parker McCollum is regarded as one of country music’s newest faces. And his song “Like a Cowboy” reached the top 40 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
What Really Happened in the Song “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle
The song was one of Steve Earle’s hit songs throughout his career. ‘Copperhead Road’ hit the charts landing at no. 10 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. And to make things even better, the song was Earle’s highest-peaking song as of 2022, which is so amazing!
Jessie Wilson's 'That's What Mommas Are For' is a Celebration of a Mom's Love
From Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried" to The Judds' "Mama He's Crazy," songs about the sacrifices of moms and their unconditional love for their children has been a staple of country music since the beginning. Singer-songwriter Jessie Wilson's new single "That's What Mommas Are For" is a powerful addition to that great tradition. Born out of a conversation with her mom, whom she calls her best friend, the song captures the precious bond between moms and their kids and a reminder that we never really outgrow the desire to turn to our moms for advice.
