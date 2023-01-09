ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

UH women’s basketball blows past UCF

The Houston women’s basketball team remained undefeated in American Athletic Conference play as it blew past UCF 80-42 on Tuesday. Winning their third conference game and remaining undefeated in conference play, the Cougars now sit atop the AAC standings after a dominant performance against the Knights. The Cougars opened...
Sasser, Shead’s strong shooting night lifts No. 1 UH past USF

Whether he can’t miss or is in a freezing slump, the light is always green for Marcus Sasser. Fortunately for Houston, which returned to the No. 1 spot in the AP poll on Monday, Sasser found his stroke when his team needed him most on Wednesday night. “My teammates...
