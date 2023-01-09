Read full article on original website
Pedestrian-friendly land use plan approved for East County neighborhood
Residents in the Casa de Oro neighborhood can soon expect to see roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly developments, said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher's office.
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
kusi.com
SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office. The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year. The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to...
San Diego weekly Reader
Affordable housing laws descend on Del Mar
Over 40 new state laws are casting shadows over local control of housing, and cities are choosing their battles. In Del Mar, officials are turning to the Coastal Act to fend off increases in height, density and bulk, plus parking reductions. The new laws, they say, are one-size-fits-all, a burden...
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista
North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
Supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community.
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
chulavistatoday.com
City of Chula Vista to hold community meeting to kick off construction drawing phase for Patty Davis Park
The City of Chula Vista will be hosting a community meeting to kick off the construction drawing phase of Patty Davis park. The community meeting will be hosted on Jan.12 from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Feaster Charter School, located at 670 Flower Street. Participants will assist the city in evaluating minor design refinements, as the city moves toward the master plan for the commemorative park.
Voiceof San Diego
Yes, Homelessness Is a Housing Problem
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will likely say during his State of the City Speech Wednesday night that homelessness is a housing problem. He has said it before and saying it again in the middle of his speech will provide a segue to talk about all the projects, some of which are many years away, that will generate more housing in San Diego.
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
San Diegans Are About to Get a New Dumpster.
It’s tall, green and belongs alongside all your other waste bins – and it’s coming to San Diegans beginning this week. San Diegans will soon be expected to fill their new green bins with food and plant scraps. A state law aimed at reducing planet-warming gasses requires...
San Diego Channel
Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
FOX 5 asks SDG&E why our electricity is among most expensive in US
The utility company SDGE is reporting its highest price natural gas prices on record with rates jumping from $2.55 to $5.11 a unit in just one month.
kusi.com
Attorney Maria Severson: Why is SDG&E allowing skyrocketing prices?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Gas & Electric Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According...
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
kusi.com
Chef and restaurant owner Gaetano Cicciotti on unpopular proposal to ban gas stoves
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid rising concern about the health risks associated with indoor air pollution from the appliances, particularly among children, and many elected Democrats are in support of the proposal, despite having gas stoves in their own homes.
SDG&E makes $1 million in customer assistance funding available
San Diego Gas & Electric announced Tuesday it is making $1 million in customer assistance funding available for those experiencing financial hardship.
NBC San Diego
Stoned California Seniors Headed to ERs By the Thousands, UCSD Study Says
Stoned seniors — and we're not talking high-school kids — are visiting emergency rooms for cannabis-related issues in unprecedented numbers, according to a new study by UC San Diego researchers. According to the study conducted by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, just 366 Californians...
KPBS
CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay
Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
KPBS
A ‘Bigger Picture’ is coming into focus in Imperial Beach
If it’s been awhile since you visited Imperial Beach, you might not recognize it. The town’s gritty surfer vibe is still there. But now there’s a fancy hotel right on the beach and a bunch of new shops, restaurants and breweries. While Imperial Beach’s gentrification came later...
