San Diego, CA

kusi.com

SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office. The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year. The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Affordable housing laws descend on Del Mar

Over 40 new state laws are casting shadows over local control of housing, and cities are choosing their battles. In Del Mar, officials are turning to the Coastal Act to fend off increases in height, density and bulk, plus parking reductions. The new laws, they say, are one-size-fits-all, a burden...
DEL MAR, CA
Voiceof San Diego

North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista

North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

City of Chula Vista to hold community meeting to kick off construction drawing phase for Patty Davis Park

The City of Chula Vista will be hosting a community meeting to kick off the construction drawing phase of Patty Davis park. The community meeting will be hosted on Jan.12 from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Feaster Charter School, located at 670 Flower Street. Participants will assist the city in evaluating minor design refinements, as the city moves toward the master plan for the commemorative park.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Yes, Homelessness Is a Housing Problem

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will likely say during his State of the City Speech Wednesday night that homelessness is a housing problem. He has said it before and saying it again in the middle of his speech will provide a segue to talk about all the projects, some of which are many years away, that will generate more housing in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

San Diegans Are About to Get a New Dumpster.

It’s tall, green and belongs alongside all your other waste bins – and it’s coming to San Diegans beginning this week. San Diegans will soon be expected to fill their new green bins with food and plant scraps. A state law aimed at reducing planet-warming gasses requires...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kcrw.com

Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano

Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay

Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
SAN DIEGO, CA

