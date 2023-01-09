To Your Health: Varicose veins are preventable and treatable

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

As winters in Northeastern Pennsylvania go, this one’s been pretty mild so far. Officially, it just started on Dec. 21, so I’d be surprised if we get through March without some bitterly cold weeks and pesky snow to shovel.

Ultimately, we’ll most likely be bundling up for a few more months whenever we venture outside, but it’s never too early to get excited for warmer weather ahead and the less-restrictive clothing that comes with it.

Maybe you’re already picking out those spring and summer outfits, but if you have a common vascular condition, you might be a little hesitant to don your shorts this year.

Varicose veins are veins near the surface of the skin – most commonly in the legs and ankles – that appear bulging and twisted. For the most part, they aren’t dangerous and don’t cause long-term health issues, but they can cause discomfort and often make people self-conscious about their appearance.

Our veins are the circulatory pathways that return unoxygenated blood back to our heart after the arteries have delivered oxygen-rich blood to rest of our body.

The veins in our legs have a tough job, because they work against gravity, and the one-way valves that keep blood flowing from our legs to our heart can weaken over time. When they do, blood can collect in the veins and cause pressure, leading to the enlarged, rope-like appearance of varicose veins.

Spider veins are similar to varicose veins but smaller and milder. They appear red or purple, usually behind the knees or on the face or feet, and they typically cause less discomfort.

Several factors can contribute to developing varicose veins, including:

Age: Wear and tear on the veins is a common occurrence as we grow older.

Gender: Women are generally more likely to develop varicose veins.

Weight: Carrying too much weight makes the veins work even harder.

Genetics: Varicose veins can run in your family.

Tobacco use: Tobacco users are more likely to develop varicose veins.

Inactivity: Lack of movement leads to poor circulation and more pressure on our veins.

Symptoms can include itching, pain, difficulty moving leg muscles after strenuous activity, swelling of the feet, ankles and legs, and discoloration and sores in more serious cases.

We can prevent varicose veins with a few lifestyle practices, including:

Exercising often

Losing weight

Avoiding tight clothes

Elevating the legs

Avoiding extended periods of standing or sitting

These measures can also help you reduce pain and prevent varicose veins from getting worse if you already have them.

If you’re seeking treatment for varicose veins, there are options.

Compression stockings improve circulation by squeezing the legs, helping your veins and leg muscles more efficiently move blood back to the heart. Your doctor may recommend this option before considering more invasive treatment, and your pharmacist can help you find the right fit.

If compression stockings don’t work for you, your physician might recommend a radiofrequency closure procedure. Skilled vascular surgeons can insert a small catheter into your varicose veins through a small puncture and expose them to strong bursts of energy. This causes the veins to close and disappear, and your blood is rerouted through healthier veins.

Vascular surgeons can offer a few other procedures to treat varicose veins as well, but the most appropriate treatment for you depends on your condition and health history. Visit your primary care physician if you’re considering treatment. They’ll help you understand your options and recommend the right specialist, if needed.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]