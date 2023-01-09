Read full article on original website
stevenspoint.news
ALMOND — A big CWC-South showdown occurred between Almond-Bancroft girls’ basketball and Pacelli on Jan. 10. The Eagles used patience early to gain a double-digit advantage. The Cardinals hung around just enough throughout the game, but an 8-0 run sparked by sophomore Mya Dernbach clinched the 49-33 victory for Almond-Bancroft.
Mitchell’s purchase formed development of Stevens Point
The first piece of property acquired on a land grant in Portage County was downtown Stevens Point and included the landmarks Mathias Mitchell Public Square and the point along the Wisconsin River known as George Stevens’ point because he reportedly built or owned a warehouse there. The property consisted...
