Madison County, AL

2 victims identified, 2 suspects arrested as investigation continues into fatal Madison Co. shooting

By Jessica Barnett, Nicole Zedeck
WAAY-TV
 2 days ago
Comments / 16

Steven Leith
2d ago

A birthday party really? That's as bad as killing someone at a funeral. Nothing is sacred anymore. Drivebys are for coward's. please stop it.

Reply
11
Rejeana Beth Morgan
2d ago

Praying for victims and there family. It seems this world is full of stupid young people who thinks they rule. Now two young men will spend the rest of there lives sitting behind a wall watching the world change, people marry, kids graduate ask them was it worth it! They lost everything and I pray they get the strongest punishment given for there stupidness.

Reply
10
Mark Savin
2d ago

people are not afraid to spend time in a cage in prison. well maybe we should make prison so horrible that you thought you died and went to hell.

Reply(4)
5
