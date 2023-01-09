ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
NJ man admits to stabbing victim in back in ShopRite parking lot

BRICK — A Seaside Heights man has confessed to stabbing another person in a ShopRite parking lot, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. 35-year-old Michael Stallworth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday in exchange for up to seven years in state prison. According to Billhimer, Stallworth stabbed...
BRICK, NJ
Supplies for mothers and babies needed in Union County, NJ

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is partnering up with the non-profit, Moms Helping Moms Foundation to encourage residents to step up and donate to a worthy cause. Diapers, formula, wipes, hygiene supplies, and other necessities for mothers with...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Wildlife action plan promises to benefit at-risk NJ species

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S. and because of that, people may lose sight of the fact that the state has a vast wealth of wildlife where there is diverse geography, and diverse climate, according to Alex Ireland, president, and CEO of NJ Audubon. There...
19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ

Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3. It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website. This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
