4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
3-year-old beaten to death: East Hanover mom says she lied for boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
NJ man admits to stabbing victim in back in ShopRite parking lot
BRICK — A Seaside Heights man has confessed to stabbing another person in a ShopRite parking lot, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. 35-year-old Michael Stallworth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday in exchange for up to seven years in state prison. According to Billhimer, Stallworth stabbed...
Supplies for mothers and babies needed in Union County, NJ
In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is partnering up with the non-profit, Moms Helping Moms Foundation to encourage residents to step up and donate to a worthy cause. Diapers, formula, wipes, hygiene supplies, and other necessities for mothers with...
These 50 communities in NJ have a hard time getting to supermarkets
It’s a simple concept. The refrigerator is empty and the pantry is bare. So, what do you do? You go to the supermarket and stock up, right?. Well, for many New Jerseyans it’s not as simple as that. There are 50 food desert communities, home to 1.5 million...
Smash-and-grab robbers steal bags full of drugs from Lakewood, NJ pharmacies
LAKEWOOD — Thieves got away with over $10,000 worth of prescription drugs within 20 minutes during the robberies of two pharmacies early Monday. The glass in the front door of Emes Pharmacy on Cedar Bridge Avenue was shattered around 1:20 a.m., according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith. Video...
No checks for Jersey City, NJ cops & firefighters due to glitch
JERSEY CITY — City council members demanded answers about a glitch with a new payroll system that left many city workers, especially those in public safety, without their first paycheck of the year. Jersey City council member Daniel Rivera said during Monday's caucus meeting it was "abysmal" that the...
NJ judge orders recount in Trenton City Council runoff won by 1 vote
TRENTON — A "hand-to-eye" count of ballots in a runoff election that was won by a single vote was not unexpected by the winner who hopes this will put the troubled 2022 general election in the rearview mirror. After an Election Day vote was overshadowed by problems with Mercer...
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Wildlife action plan promises to benefit at-risk NJ species
New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S. and because of that, people may lose sight of the fact that the state has a vast wealth of wildlife where there is diverse geography, and diverse climate, according to Alex Ireland, president, and CEO of NJ Audubon. There...
New Jersey man in critical condition after being hit by a car in Toms River
A Lodi (Bergen County) man remains hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Toms River on Wednesday morning. Toms River Police said that the 42-year-old man was outside of the marked crosswalk when he stepped into traffic at the intersection of Route 37 and River Drive around 9:30 am.
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
NJ targets facial recognition after Radio City uses tech to kick out mom
👧 NJ mom was turned away from a Rockettes because cameras detected that she happened to work for a law firm suing MSG. ⚖ Lawmakers want to restrict the use and abuse of facial recognition. 🚨 MSG says facial recognition ensures attendees' 'safety'. State lawmakers are looking to...
This Stunning New Jersey County Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the whole state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Pass the Cream Cheese! Best Bagel Places in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You
Bagels are so popular here in New Jersey and you know we have the best bagels in the world. How do you like your bagel, from the toppings to the different types of bagels from the French toast bagel and the everything bagel, the cream cheese, yum. Cream cheese is the most popular and vegetable cream cheese, is the second most popular.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3. It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website. This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County...
