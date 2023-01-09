Read full article on original website
Related
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
BBC
Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home
Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home. Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord. The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action...
Upworthy
Grandma has already bought presents for next Christmas and everyone is loving it
We have just started the new year and the preparations for next Christmas feel too far into the future. However, if you have a large family Tina Quarrell and love organization, it is never too early to start Christmas shopping. Quarrel is clearly not a fan of last-minute shopping, as she posted a photo of her pre-wrapped gifts on the 'The magical holidays of Christmas' Facebook page on New Year's Eve, per Tyla. It's not only Christmas she's planning for; she's also purchased a 'couple of Easter decorations and chocolate bars.'
katzenworld.co.uk
Pet Care in the Cost-of-Living Crisis
The most recent PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report – the longest running annual survey of pet wellbeing in the UK – revealed 30% of owners worry how they’ll pay for vet bills if their furry family member fell ill or became injured. With the report also detailing...
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Full of Dogs with No Potential Adopters During the Holidays Is Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As you and your loved ones gather around the dinner table this holiday season, it can be heartbreaking to remember all of the people and animals who won't be enjoying the same kind of comfort. Shelter pets, in particular, will be missing out on a lot of warmth, love, and delicious food this winter, so it's difficult to see crowded kennels. Unfortunately, though, that's exactly what @heartsforpawsrescuedavis is seeing this Christmas.
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
After Boy was in a 12 Year Coma, Nobody Realized He was Conscious
For twelve years, Martin Pistorius was trapped in his own body, unable to communicate or move. At the age of twelve, Martin slipped into a coma and remained in that state for several years. However, when he woke up, he was fully conscious and able to hear, see, and think.
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
Professors are calling it the Disneyfication of pets- Vets warn that treating dogs & cats like small humans harms them
Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Dr. Lori Teller, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shares her tips for keeping dogs safe from canine influenza during the winter and year-round Unfortunately, dogs are not free from the aches and pains of the flu. As humans in the U.S. battle a flu season longer and more severe than most in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's dogs are facing flu outbreaks of their own. "Canine Influenza [also called canine flu and dog flu] is a...
Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog
Chilli the Shih Tzu didn’t have the easiest start to life. A member of the public found her tied to a van at a garage sale when she was just six weeks old, and too young to be away from her mother. Fortunately, they told the authorities, and the RSPCA rescued the poor pup, along […] The post Shih Tzu Found Tied to a Van Becomes Therapy Dog appeared first on DogTime.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
One Green Planet
Petition: Make Sure This Woman Who Neglected Almost 200 Dogs Gets a Lifelong Ban on Animal Ownership
A woman is facing many years in jail after nearly 200 neglected dogs were found on her property. When she was faced with legal action for her animal abuse, she apparently held someone else’s dog hostage in order to coerce them to drop charges against her. Source: WQAD News...
Upworthy
Homeless man breaks down after finding out strangers had raised $15,000 for him to get a house
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It has since been updated. Homelessness is a serious problem in America with approximately 17 people experiencing homelessness per every 10,000 people in the general population. As per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the rate of homelessness has been increasing and on any given night, there are an estimated 553,742 without a roof over their heads.
Comments / 0