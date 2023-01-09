Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Gov. Tony Evers issues order banning TikTok on some state-issued devices
WASHINGTON – Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed an executive order banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-issued devices, joining a growing number of states in restricting the video-sharing platform over cybersecurity concerns. The order comes a week after Evers said he planned to ban the app...
