Cumberland County, PA

Insurance Salesman Uses Baseball Bat In Beatdown: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Judson P. Masland. Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township police

An insurance salesman in Cumberland County has been after he beat a neighbor and their vehicle with a baseball bat on Jan. 6., authorities say.

The Upper Allen police were called to the home of 27-year-old Judson Parker Masland who was involved in a fight outside his residence on the 300 block of Melbourne Lane, Mechanicsburg. at around 8 p.m.

During the fight, Masland used a baseball bat to cause "bodily injury" to a neighbor and their car, according to the police release.

The Carlisle native has been held at the Cumberland County prison on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct, with his bail set at $20,000, according to the release.

Masland has a criminal record pleading guilty to harassment and property damage in March 2022 in connection with an incident in 2020, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving in 2014; he was sentenced to time served or no additional penalty in both cases. He has an active case involving a retail theft in 2021 and he was in a serious crash in Feb. 2021, according to Mechanicsburg police.

His preliminary hearing, in this case, has been set before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin on Jan. 19, 2023, 9:30 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Ironic, Masland sells Life Insurance Agent at The Baltimore Life Companies, Health Insurance Specialist at USHealth Advisors, and is the owner of Masland Management LLC, according to his social media.

The status of the victim was not released.

This is the second serious beating involving a baseball bat in Pennsylvania Daily Voice has reported on in a week. The other incident involved a teenage love triangle, broken bones, and blood loss. You can read about that situation here.

