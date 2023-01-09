ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Hyperallergic

Eight New Art Spaces to Visit in Brooklyn

A new year is here, and I don’t know about you, but I’m trying to ride high on that fresh-page-of-the-calendar feeling for as long as I can. And what better way to appreciate the blank canvas of 2023 than spending a day visiting new (and new-ish) art spaces in Brooklyn? In our roundup below, we highlight galleries, nonprofits, and project rooms in the borough. Many of these opened their doors to the public in the last year or two; others have been around for longer but recently moved to the neighborhood or debuted additional locations. They all have something different to offer and are living proof of Brooklyn’s thriving, ever-changing art community. Happy gallery-hopping! — Valentina Di Liscia.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hyperallergic

New York’s Jewish Film Festival Is Back

The Jewish Museum and Film at Lincoln Center are once again partnering to co-present the 32nd New York Jewish Film Festival (NYJFF), screening from January 12 through January 23. A 4K restoration of the 1997 documentary A Life Apart: Hasidism in America directed by Oren Rudavsky and Menachem Daum is set to debut alongside 20 films and eight shorts representing 16 countries, offering “a snapshot of the Jewish experience around the world at this time.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hyperallergic

MoMA Stabber Charged With Attempted Murder

Gary Cabana, who stabbed two employees at New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) last March, has been indicted on two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, and two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s (DA) Office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

