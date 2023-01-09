ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Valley Breeze

Joseph I. Monte Jr. – Cumberland

Joseph I. Monte Jr., 75, of Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Jeannine L. (Boisseau) Monte and they had been married for the past 54 years.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Ronald Joseph Casto Sr. – Lincoln

Ronald Joseph Casto Sr., age 75, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. He was the domestic partner of Yvette N. (Caissie) Novicki. Born in Central Falls, R.I. He was the son of the late Harold George and Vivian Ruth (Brennan) Casto.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Mae Organization feeds up to 150 individuals each week

WOONSOCKET – Marie Boutin, of the MAE Organization, says she’s passionate about helping people, putting on “quite the operation” at Bouley Field with Help the Homeless RI to distribute hot meals each Sunday. Boutin, a resident of Cumberland, is the lead team member to distribute meals...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

CSEAC Meeting Jan. 17

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Special Education Advisory Committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. at J.J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill School, 205 Manville Hill Road. The public is also welcome to join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93702156117?pwd=aUxYRlZTS28rU1E5UFl4eFZ2T29NQT09.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Richard H. Wiens – North Smithfield

Richard H. Wiens, of Slatersville, R.I., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Hope Hospice in Providence, R.I. Born in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 25, 1944, to the late Gerhard and Olga (Hiebert) Wiens. He is survived by his wife, Danielle (deNevers); his sons: Geoffrey, Gregory and his wife, Nancy, and Ted and his wife, Kelly; his four grandchildren: Tristan, Kai, Leilani and Logan; and his sister, Diane Williams, and her husband, Jan.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Crumbl Cookies, Washington Trust expected at Smithfield Crossing

SMITHFIELD — Crumbl Cookies is working with the Smithfield Building Department on plans to move into the former Chipotle Restaurant location at the Crossing at Smithfield. Town Manager Randy Rossi said signage is up in the building’s windows marking the location as the new home for the cookie take-out and delivery store touting the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie.”
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

NSHA plans to clean up Mammoth Park, hopes for kiosks to honor history

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mammoth Mill Park, located on Mill Street in North Smithfield, has served as a significant historic landmark in the town for centuries. When it was built in 1828, the Blackstone Canal allowed canal boats to transport passengers and heavy loads of freight between Providence and Worcester. When the Mammoth Mill was built in 1836, it served as the largest mill in the U.S., and was ultimately demolished in 1930.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Chorus of Westerly seeking new members

WESTERLY – The Chorus of Westerly invites musicians of all ages and abilities to join its artistic programs this new year. Opportunities to sing with the Chorus of Westerly are available at both the Symphonic and Foundations levels. The Symphonic Chorus is the largest program of the organization, with nearly 200 singers ages 8-80-plus. Upcoming performances include the Spring Classical Concert, which will include works by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Tarik O’Regan, located at Kent Hall, as well as Westerly’s Summer Pops Concert, held in Wilcox Park during June 2023. The Foundations Chorus is a non-auditioned ensemble for adults of any musical ability who would like to sing together in a supportive music community.
WESTERLY, RI
Valley Breeze

North Providence Library lists programs

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs. Register online at https://nprovlib.org. • Middle School Makers: today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. Children in grades 6-8 partake in craft projects. Registration required.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
WOONSOCKET, RI
iheart.com

Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil

There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
WESTERLY, RI
Valley Breeze

Kishkovich selected for aging-positive birthday cards

SMITHFIELD – Local artist Marina Kishkovich is one of 10 artists selected nationwide to help combat ageism by creating age-positive birthday cards as part of Changing the Narrative’s Anti-Ageism Campaign. Kishkovich, of Smithfield, said she is proud to be part of a program that is changing the social...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Tiffany D. Fernandes – Woonsocket

Tiffany Fernandes gave. She gave what she could, she gave when she could. She gave to who she could. In the end Tiffany gave all she could. Whether it was a spare few dollars, her time, her efforts and energy, anything she had to give, Tiffany willingly and freely gave to anyone in need.
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Planning Board approves Steeple Stone project at St. Patrick Church

CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board has approved a revised and improved plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property at 295 Broad St. after the developers, One Neighborhood Builders, listened to previous comments and made changes. Though parking was still an issue brought up by nearby neighbors...
CUMBERLAND, RI

