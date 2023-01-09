WESTERLY – The Chorus of Westerly invites musicians of all ages and abilities to join its artistic programs this new year. Opportunities to sing with the Chorus of Westerly are available at both the Symphonic and Foundations levels. The Symphonic Chorus is the largest program of the organization, with nearly 200 singers ages 8-80-plus. Upcoming performances include the Spring Classical Concert, which will include works by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Tarik O’Regan, located at Kent Hall, as well as Westerly’s Summer Pops Concert, held in Wilcox Park during June 2023. The Foundations Chorus is a non-auditioned ensemble for adults of any musical ability who would like to sing together in a supportive music community.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 9 HOURS AGO