Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Related
Valley Breeze
Joseph I. Monte Jr. – Cumberland
Joseph I. Monte Jr., 75, of Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Jeannine L. (Boisseau) Monte and they had been married for the past 54 years.
Valley Breeze
Ronald Joseph Casto Sr. – Lincoln
Ronald Joseph Casto Sr., age 75, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. He was the domestic partner of Yvette N. (Caissie) Novicki. Born in Central Falls, R.I. He was the son of the late Harold George and Vivian Ruth (Brennan) Casto.
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
Valley Breeze
Mae Organization feeds up to 150 individuals each week
WOONSOCKET – Marie Boutin, of the MAE Organization, says she’s passionate about helping people, putting on “quite the operation” at Bouley Field with Help the Homeless RI to distribute hot meals each Sunday. Boutin, a resident of Cumberland, is the lead team member to distribute meals...
Valley Breeze
CSEAC Meeting Jan. 17
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Special Education Advisory Committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. at J.J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill School, 205 Manville Hill Road. The public is also welcome to join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93702156117?pwd=aUxYRlZTS28rU1E5UFl4eFZ2T29NQT09.
Valley Breeze
Richard H. Wiens – North Smithfield
Richard H. Wiens, of Slatersville, R.I., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Hope Hospice in Providence, R.I. Born in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 25, 1944, to the late Gerhard and Olga (Hiebert) Wiens. He is survived by his wife, Danielle (deNevers); his sons: Geoffrey, Gregory and his wife, Nancy, and Ted and his wife, Kelly; his four grandchildren: Tristan, Kai, Leilani and Logan; and his sister, Diane Williams, and her husband, Jan.
Valley Breeze
Crumbl Cookies, Washington Trust expected at Smithfield Crossing
SMITHFIELD — Crumbl Cookies is working with the Smithfield Building Department on plans to move into the former Chipotle Restaurant location at the Crossing at Smithfield. Town Manager Randy Rossi said signage is up in the building’s windows marking the location as the new home for the cookie take-out and delivery store touting the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie.”
Valley Breeze
NSHA plans to clean up Mammoth Park, hopes for kiosks to honor history
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mammoth Mill Park, located on Mill Street in North Smithfield, has served as a significant historic landmark in the town for centuries. When it was built in 1828, the Blackstone Canal allowed canal boats to transport passengers and heavy loads of freight between Providence and Worcester. When the Mammoth Mill was built in 1836, it served as the largest mill in the U.S., and was ultimately demolished in 1930.
Police searching for missing Pawtucket man
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Pawtucket man.
Valley Breeze
Chorus of Westerly seeking new members
WESTERLY – The Chorus of Westerly invites musicians of all ages and abilities to join its artistic programs this new year. Opportunities to sing with the Chorus of Westerly are available at both the Symphonic and Foundations levels. The Symphonic Chorus is the largest program of the organization, with nearly 200 singers ages 8-80-plus. Upcoming performances include the Spring Classical Concert, which will include works by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Tarik O’Regan, located at Kent Hall, as well as Westerly’s Summer Pops Concert, held in Wilcox Park during June 2023. The Foundations Chorus is a non-auditioned ensemble for adults of any musical ability who would like to sing together in a supportive music community.
Valley Breeze
North Providence Library lists programs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs. Register online at https://nprovlib.org. • Middle School Makers: today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. Children in grades 6-8 partake in craft projects. Registration required.
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
iheart.com
Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil
There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Embattled Seekonk police chief Isabella drafted letter to be Providence’s top cop
As Seekonk prepares to cut ties with yet another top cop, Chief Dean Isabella has already drafted his cover letter to the Providence Police Department.
Valley Breeze
Kishkovich selected for aging-positive birthday cards
SMITHFIELD – Local artist Marina Kishkovich is one of 10 artists selected nationwide to help combat ageism by creating age-positive birthday cards as part of Changing the Narrative’s Anti-Ageism Campaign. Kishkovich, of Smithfield, said she is proud to be part of a program that is changing the social...
Valley Breeze
Tiffany D. Fernandes – Woonsocket
Tiffany Fernandes gave. She gave what she could, she gave when she could. She gave to who she could. In the end Tiffany gave all she could. Whether it was a spare few dollars, her time, her efforts and energy, anything she had to give, Tiffany willingly and freely gave to anyone in need.
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
Valley Breeze
Planning Board approves Steeple Stone project at St. Patrick Church
CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board has approved a revised and improved plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property at 295 Broad St. after the developers, One Neighborhood Builders, listened to previous comments and made changes. Though parking was still an issue brought up by nearby neighbors...
Comments / 0