Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
Why Twin Falls Would Have Big Issues if the Hospital Closed
The hospital in Twin Falls has been a great luxury to have in the Magic Valley, and at one time or another most of us have been there to either visit someone, be cared for, or perhaps have worked there. Last week a story was written about why it would be beneficial to perhaps have a second hospital in town, but what about the other extreme? If something were to happen to cause St Luke's to close, how would it effect the employees and the community?
Boat Ramps at Salmon Falls Reservoir Could be Replaced if Funding is Secured
ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Plans are to replace aging boat ramps at the south end of Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir if grant funding is approved. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced plans to update the old boat ramps at Lud Drexler Park near the Salmon Falls Creek Dam if it can secure a grant through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The BLM is seeking $850,000 from the Waterways Improvement Fund to make the needed upgrade. “The BLM has recognized the need to replace the boat ramp at Lud Drexler for a number of years,” said BLM Burley Field Manager Ken Crane in a prepared statement. “We want to hear from those who use the area and have ideas for improving the functionality of boat launching facilities on Salmon Falls Reservoir.” As part of the application process the BLM is asking for public comment on the grant application. Comments must be received no later than Jan. 27 and can be sent to the BLM Burley Field Office, Attn: Dennis Thompson, 15 E. 200 South, Burley, Idaho 83318, or e-mailed to dthomspon@blm.gov. Lud Drexler Park is managed by the BLM, Twin Falls County, Salmon River Canal Company and volunteers.
This Cool Southern Idaho Home Addition Will Make Visitors Jealous
If you could build your dream home in Idaho, what would you add to it? Would you add a giant room for hosting parties or build a personalized home theater room? I’ve always wanted a secret door or an indoor heated pool. This Idaho House Addition Will Make Every...
Here’s a Case for an Amusement Park on the Snake River Canyon
The day may arrive when there’s an observation deck on the northern rim. And like a TV pitchman says, But wait, there’s more! A park could be on the way and even space for recreational vehicle camping. Imagine that view at sunrise as you step out of the RV with a steaming cup of morning coffee. This would be a huge tourist attraction.
Lane Closures on Perrine Bridge Scheduled for Night of Jan 17
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Lane closures have been planned for the evening of Jan 17, to install wiring for lights on the Perrine Bridge. The Idaho Transportation Department says the closure has been scheduled for the evening starting after 9 p.m. to reduce the impact on traffic and should only take one night. However, if bad weather moves in the work will have to be rescheduled to a later date. One lane in each direction will be closed to traffic while work is being done. Crews will be installing new wiring for lighting on the bridge. At the end of the year ITD replaced the deck lighting with updated hardware on the bridge. Drivers are asked to watch for workers and slow down.
Idaho Fish and Game to Remove Dumped Goldfish at Castle Rock State Park
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A pond at Castle Rock State Park near Almo will have to be closed off to the public because of illegally dumped goldfish. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the fishing pond at the park will be closed starting January 20 until sometime in early May so biologist can use a substance called rotenone to exterminate the invasive goldfish along with all other fish in the pond. “It’s unfortunate that we have to close public access to the Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond, but it’s necessary since goldfish were illegally introduced there” commented Tucker Brauer, Regional Fishery Biologist with the Magic Valley Region in a statement from Idaho Fish and Game, “This is our only recourse to re-set the pond to support sport-fish that anglers love to catch.” Rotenone is a plant-based toxin used commonly for fish control in the country, according to Idaho Fish and Game. A similar situation happened in a Wood River Valley pond where goldfish and fathead minnows were removed with the substance in 2020. The agency is working with Castle Rock State Park to remove the goldfish and stocking of the pond will resume after the operation is over. Idaho Fish and Game says goldfish are hard to get rid of once they become established in waterways. It is illegal to move fish to areas where they do not belong and those responsible could be forced to cover the costs associated with removing the fish; plus introducing a non-native fish could lead to felony charges.
FOX 28 Spokane
Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
Twin Falls, ID Retirement Community Bends to Woke Mob
Now you’ve got to be woke to live in an old folks’ home? Residents of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls have been presented with a document called a Resident Diversity Pledge. There are spaces for resident signatures, date of signing, room, and community. The latter is a reference to the more than 40 communities owned by the parent company, Century Park Associates.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Twin Falls center to give homeless a chance to warm up
TWIN FALLS — A “warming center” expected to open later this month at a local church will provide a place for people to get out of the cold on chilly winter nights, sip a hot beverage and perhaps munch on a granola bar. The center will be...
Idaho lawmaker 'deeply sorry' for comment about cows and women's health
First-term Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome apologized Thursday night after he drew a stinging rebuke from the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board for his introductory remarks to the House Agriculture Committee. Nelsen, who narrowly won election last November in District 26, which includes Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties, described his comments about women’s reproductive care as “inappropriate” in an emailed apology about seven hours after online publication of the Boise newspaper’s editorial. ...
7 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley this January Weekend
The new year is in full swing now and many of us are enjoying the warmer-than-usual weather for this time of year. It has been a little wet this week, but overall the weather hasn't been too bad. With warmer temperatures than normal for January, it makes getting out of the house easier and makes enjoying the weekend more fun. Instead of staying inside this weekend, get on out and check out some of the events taking place. There is plenty of fun to be had in the Magic Valley, and here are some of the events you can attend this weekend.
Twin Falls County Has Highest Late-Stage Cancer Rate In Idaho
A cancer diagnosis is one of the most feared realities humans live with. Cancer doesn't discriminate, and odds are most people have at least one link to someone currently going through treatment. Twin Falls County has the unfortunate distinction of having not only the highest rate of cancer of all regions in Idaho, but also the highest rate of late-stage cancers.
Seasonal Road Closures Begin Jan 16 in South Hills
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will be closed off to motorized travel beginning Monday Jan. 16, to help protect wintering wildlife. The Bureau of Land Management announced the closures include: Dry Creek, Dry Gulch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs about 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road, and North Cottonwood Creek. The closures are intended to help protect natural resources, as well as wintering deer and sage grouse“Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they need to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a prepared statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is crucial to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” The closure applies to all motorized vehicles, including electric bicycles. There are exceptions for emergency responders, private land owners, and those with specific permission. People can still access the area's by non-motorized means. The closures will remain until March 15.
2 Iconic Twin Falls Restaurants Sold and Big Changes are Coming
Twin Falls is a city loaded with restaurant options, but few are as iconic and rich in history as the Turf Club and The Depot Grill. But times are changing, and the restaurants are in the process of being sold. Many things will remain the same as they have been for decades but we can also expect big changes from the new owners.
ISP: driver's medical emergency caused fatal crash
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Gooding County at milepost 161. According to ISP, a 58-year-old man from Mountain Home was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed over the median and traveled through the westbound lanes, before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0