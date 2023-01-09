AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been found “not guilty” of attempted second-degree murder by an Avoyelles Parish jury. According to Anthony Williams’ defense attorney, Chad Guillot, the trial on Jan. 10, 2023, lasted just one day. Williams was accused of shooting a man on Oct. 7, 2021, on Pecan Street in Simmesport. The Simmesport Police Department said at the time of Williams’ arrest that the shooting followed a verbal altercation. Guillot said Williams claimed it was self-defense.

AVOYELLES PARISH, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO