Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect caught in Allen Parish
An Oakdale man wanted in connection with the shooting of another man earlier this week was arrested Wednesday in Allen Parish, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle. Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge following a Sunday night shooting that left another Oakdale man in critical, but stable condition.
Lake Charles duo arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Two people from Lake Charles have been arrested on charges of alleged cruelty to a juvenile.
KPLC TV
Animal cruelty arrest in Jennings
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drugs, one wanted
On Tuesday, Narcotics detectives with Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a man for possession of illegal substances.
kadn.com
Kids arrested for attempted murder in January 4 shooting in Opelousas
Opelousas police announced criminal charges against five kids - 4 boys and a girl - for attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. It all stems from a shooting last week that left a man wounded.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been found “not guilty” of attempted second-degree murder by an Avoyelles Parish jury. According to Anthony Williams’ defense attorney, Chad Guillot, the trial on Jan. 10, 2023, lasted just one day. Williams was accused of shooting a man on Oct. 7, 2021, on Pecan Street in Simmesport. The Simmesport Police Department said at the time of Williams’ arrest that the shooting followed a verbal altercation. Guillot said Williams claimed it was self-defense.
KPLC TV
Man wanted in connection with shooting in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting on E. Jackson Street Sunday. The Oakdale Police Department received a call about a male victim being shot in the 500 block of East Jackson Street around 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle.
999ktdy.com
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
Deputies investigating shooting that left Lafayette woman dead
The woman was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
KPLC TV
Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish.
KPLC TV
Possible ban on gas stoves
A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Several arrests made in Opelousas shooting that injured one, minor age offenders
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding the January 4, 2023 shooting that occurred in the 1200 Blk. of Margie Place just after 8:00 PM.
Acadia Parish authorities search for suspects in diesel thefts
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are searching for individuals suspected of stealing diesel.
KPLC TV
Fire reported on Main Street in Jennings
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish.
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Crowley
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police said a juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street. Police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the area near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision. When they arrived, police found two […]
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
kalb.com
Man accused of attempted murder in Beauregard Parish
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for attempted murder in connection with an incident that happened in November, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Crawford Jr., 54, is accused of striking another person with a metal pipe several times, according to Beauregard Chief of...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
KPLC TV
Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department. The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St....
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction stands for man who shot at officers outside a Sulphur hotel
The conviction of a Lake Charles man who shot at police officers during a standoff at a Sulphur hotel will stand. El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was originally convicted in 2018 for shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at the Super 8 Motel in Sulphur. At the time of the standoff, Bartie was being sought for drive-by shootings on Cline Street.
