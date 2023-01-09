ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, LA

Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Attempted murder suspect caught in Allen Parish

An Oakdale man wanted in connection with the shooting of another man earlier this week was arrested Wednesday in Allen Parish, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle. Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge following a Sunday night shooting that left another Oakdale man in critical, but stable condition.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Animal cruelty arrest in Jennings

A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
JENNINGS, LA
kalb.com

Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been found “not guilty” of attempted second-degree murder by an Avoyelles Parish jury. According to Anthony Williams’ defense attorney, Chad Guillot, the trial on Jan. 10, 2023, lasted just one day. Williams was accused of shooting a man on Oct. 7, 2021, on Pecan Street in Simmesport. The Simmesport Police Department said at the time of Williams’ arrest that the shooting followed a verbal altercation. Guillot said Williams claimed it was self-defense.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Man wanted in connection with shooting in Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting on E. Jackson Street Sunday. The Oakdale Police Department received a call about a male victim being shot in the 500 block of East Jackson Street around 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle.
OAKDALE, LA
999ktdy.com

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
KPLC TV

Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish.
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Fire reported on Main Street in Jennings

A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish.
JENNINGS, LA
KLFY News 10

Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police said a juvenile was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street. Police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the area near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision. When they arrived, police found two […]
CROWLEY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Man accused of attempted murder in Beauregard Parish

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for attempted murder in connection with an incident that happened in November, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Crawford Jr., 54, is accused of striking another person with a metal pipe several times, according to Beauregard Chief of...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department. The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St....
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction stands for man who shot at officers outside a Sulphur hotel

The conviction of a Lake Charles man who shot at police officers during a standoff at a Sulphur hotel will stand. El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was originally convicted in 2018 for shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at the Super 8 Motel in Sulphur. At the time of the standoff, Bartie was being sought for drive-by shootings on Cline Street.
SULPHUR, LA

