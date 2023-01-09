Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s harrowing cancer journey
ANNAPOLIS (DC News Now) — A shocking diagnosis came on the Friday before Father’s Day in 2015 to newly-elected Governor Larry Hogan — cancer. Hogan had just been elected Republican governor of an overwhelmingly blue state when he received his diagnosis. “I was stunned. I didn’t know like anybody else who gets that… my first […]
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
Governor-Elect Wes Moore appoints Sen. Susan Lee as Secretary of State
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor-Elect Wes Moore announced the appointment of Senator Susan Lee as Maryland’s next Secretary of State on Tuesday. Lee is set to become Maryland’s first Asian American Secretary of State. She has a decades-long record of public service and will head into the Administration with a wealth of experience […]
Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland hospitals almost at capacity, officials say
Officials from the Maryland Hospital Association say most hospitals in the state are currently over 90% full and many have already reached 100% capacity. Emergency room wait times are also reaching record numbers. The MHA asked residents to turn to their local care providers for less serious medical issues to...
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
Maryland creates first Statewide Project SEARCH Coordinator position
The Maryland Department of Disabilities announced the creation of the first Project SEARCH Statewide Coordinator position in Maryland.
sunshinewhispers.com
100+ FREE Activities in Maryland for Kids
You want to go on fun family adventures, but let’s be honest.. you do not want to spend a ton of money. Maybe you are trying to save your budget and even small costs are out of the question. That’s why FREE activities are the best! This list of FREE Activities in Maryland for kids is your ticket to low budget family fun!
Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal
Work group hears presentation on projected demand for cannabis after it becomes legal later this year. The post Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
Maryland pediatrician shares advice following guidelines released by AAP on childhood obesity
BALTIMORE - More than 14.4 million U.S. children and teens live with childhood obesity. The chronic disease can lead to serious short and long-term health problems when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently published new guidelines for dealing with childhood obesity, emphasizing that there is more evidence than ever that obesity treatment in children is safe and effective. The new guidelines call for a comprehensive approach addressing all the factors that contribute to obesity in children. Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke, pediatrician with Ascension Saint Agnes in Columbia, MD said, "Childhood obesity is not just about the child."The American...
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
foxbaltimore.com
Dry day ahead before next rain-maker moves into Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. January 11 — Dry day ahead before the next rain-maker moves into Maryland. Wednesday comes with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 40s. The next weather-maker arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with the next chance of rain. Plan on the first batch...
Maryland hospitals running out of room because of COVID patients, staff shortages
BALTIMORE -- State hospitals are running out of room. The Maryland Hospital Association said many are at 90 percent capacity, some even completely full.This increased demand comes as hospitals continue to struggle with staffing shortages.January is around the time COVID-19 peaks in our hospitals. Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said in 2022 that almost 3,500 were in the hospital at one point.The latest state data shows, as of Jan. 9, there are 833 Maryland patients in the hospital with COVID."It sounds like a lot less, but we have tremendous demand for all the other kinds of care,"...
fox5dc.com
DC must allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fees to renew licenses, judge rules
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A federal judge has ruled in favor of a group of D.C. residents who fought to allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fines or fees to get or renew their driver's licenses. The five plaintiffs alleged in a lawsuit back in July 2022...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
Comments / 1