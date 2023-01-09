BALTIMORE -- State hospitals are running out of room. The Maryland Hospital Association said many are at 90 percent capacity, some even completely full.This increased demand comes as hospitals continue to struggle with staffing shortages.January is around the time COVID-19 peaks in our hospitals. Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said in 2022 that almost 3,500 were in the hospital at one point.The latest state data shows, as of Jan. 9, there are 833 Maryland patients in the hospital with COVID."It sounds like a lot less, but we have tremendous demand for all the other kinds of care,"...

