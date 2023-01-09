Shawmut Design and Construction Names Kimberly Bishop Chair of the Board of Directors

Read full article on original website
Frank W. Ervin III Elected Board President of the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SME, announced Frank W. Ervin III was elected as its 2023 board of directors’ president at its recent SME Fall Gala, with all officers and directors taking office Jan. 1. The board, comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the community, is the governing body of the Foundation.
digitalundivided Names Brittany S. Hale as Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer
Digitalundivided, the leading non-profit leveraging data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs and innovators, announced the appointment of Brittany S. Hale as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Hale takes the reins from Lauren Maillian, who recently abdicated the role after...
TravelPulse
Brand USA Announces 2023 Board of Directors
Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, has revealed its 11-member board of directors for 2023, announcing the newly appointed and reappointed leaders who will help guide it in the year ahead, starting with board chair Todd Davidson. The Travel Oregon CEO was first appointed to the board of directors in 2020 and most recently served as vice chair.
solarindustrymag.com
Tenaska Names Chris Leitner to Succeed Jerry Crouse as CEO
Tenaska has named Chris Leitner to lead the company as CEO. Jerry Crouse, who has served in that position since July 2010, is the company’s new board chairman. “Chris has proven to be a smart and strategic leader over the 20 years that he has worked for Tenaska,” says Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Howard Hawks. “He has earned the support of our employees and executive team and will be a strong leader during this time of change in the energy industry.”
Woebot Health Names Trina Histon Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Trina Histon, PhD, as its Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy. In the newly-created position, Histon will accelerate Woebot’s capabilities to integrate into care pathways and advance the software transformation of psychiatry, behavioral health and primary care. Histon reports to Chief Product Officer Joe Gallagher, PhD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005611/en/ Trina Histon, PhD, Vice President of Clinical Product Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
TravelPulse
Southwest Airlines Announces Changes in Key Leadership
After canceling nearly 17,000 flights during the busy winter holiday season, Southwest Airlines announced five key leadership promotions among the company on January 9, in roles ranging from its network planning and operations control to marketing and customer experience divisions. “The strength of Southwest Airlines is and always has been...
salestechstar.com
Entrust Names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
New role signals renewed commitment to transforming and unifying the Entrust customer experience. Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. In this new role, Gokul will lead the organization’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Radiopharm (ASX:RAD) ropes in Dr Shmeis as senior VP of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls
Radiopharm has appointed Dr Rama Abu Shmeis as Senior Vice President (SVP), Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). Dr Shmeis has more than two decades of experience in the various aspects of CMC development and production across all stages. Dr Shmeis holds a PhD in Pharmaceutics and a Bachelor of Science...
‘Dates Remain Fluid’ for Timeline of Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Independent Review
For much of the industry, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s sustainability suite of tools has been the measurement method of choice. As previously reported, the tools are up for independent review this year, an announcement that coincided with the pause of its consumer-facing transparency program after greenwashing claims by the Norwegian Consumer Authority. A Wednesday announcement from the SAC detailed further expectations and timeline for the review. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in Germany “Of course, it is important to be clear that the full suite of tools is still very much...
salestechstar.com
Virtru Closes Out a Transformative 2022, Accentuated by Company Growth, Product Innovation, and Industry Accolades
Virtru’s growing portfolio of data-centric security products give organizations the confidence and digital controls to share sensitive data freely without relinquishing ownership or sovereignty. Virtru, a global leader in data security, shared highlights from a landmark year in 2022 that was marked by team and customer expansion, product innovation,...
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Is Right. New Employees Are Less Productive in a Hybrid Work Setting — But Why?
Salesforce permits a high degree of flexibility for employees: teams and their leaders can choose what kind of work arrangements suit their needs best. But does such flexibility threaten the development and integration of recently-hired junior staff?
freightwaves.com
Webb Estes named president, COO at Estes Express Lines
The nation’s largest private carrier, Estes Express Lines, said Tuesday that Webb Estes has been named president and chief operating officer. Estes is a fourth-generation leader for the family-owned, less-than-truckload carrier based in Richmond, Virginia. He most recently headed process improvement. He started his career at Estes, moving freight on the docks and driving trucks, eventually becoming a terminal manager in Pittsburgh. In his latest role, he had oversight of a good portion of the company’s daily operations, including leading numerous tech initiatives and human resources.
