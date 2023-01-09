Gilbert Arenas Scouted Bronny James On LeBron James' Request: "If He Gets To 6'8", 6'9" He's You."

Gilbert Arenas revealed the true potential of Bronny James after LeBron James requested him to scout his son.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the greatest players that fans have seen in the history of the NBA. For 20 seasons, James has been dominating the league, and even after turning 38 years old, he is yet to slow down.

He has been carrying the Lakers over the last couple of weeks and has helped them win five straight games . But winning with the Lakers, or any other team for that matter, is a short-term goal for LeBron James .

The King has been very vocal about his ultimate goal of playing in the NBA with his eldest son Bronny James .

LeBron James Wanted Gilbert Arenas To Scout Bronny James

While seeing LeBron and Bronny share the court will be a dream come true for most fans, it will only happen if the latter can get drafted into the NBA. Fortunately, he has been blessed with talent and is on track to be drafted into the league.

Even after that, it's only natural for LeBron to know the true potential of his son. After all, everyone will have huge expectations from Bronny because he is the son of arguably the greatest player of all time.

Keeping that in mind, James once decided to ask former NBA star Gilbert Arenas to scout Bronny. In an interview with Vlad TV, Arenas unveiled his honest thoughts about Bronny James' potential.

" I said you guys have the same athleticism. You're probably a little taller than he was. Your speed is the same. Your IQ is the same. Your passing is the same. He shoots better, he dribbles better. If he gets to 6'8", 6'9", he's you. He plays the game the right way, which is this cliché thing. Which means he plays smart basketball, he's not gonna try anything flashy. He's not gonna look for those hero plays. He's just gonna play smart basketball."

Arenas further explained that if Bronny James wants, he can score 40 points a game with ease. But considering he has a team-first mentality, he may not end up opting in for that playing style. Either way, it will be exciting to see if LeBron and Bronny can actually play together on the same team.

