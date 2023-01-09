ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Cubs Entertain Trading for a Marlins Starting Pitcher?

By Kade Kistner
 2 days ago

Reports have surfaced that the Miami Marlins are open to trading away surplus starting pitching. Should the Chicago Cubs entertain the idea of a trade?

The Miami Marlins have reportedly made four of their starting pitchers available via trade per USA Today's Bob Nightengale . The Chicago Cubs should absolutely be interested in acquiring one of them to add to their rotation.

Pablo Lopez, Jesus Luzardo, Trevor Rogers and Edward Cabrera are the names available for trade. Of course Lopez was always a name to watch this winter, but the addition of the other three, especially that of Rogers, is an entirely new wrinkle.

Currently, the Cubs have Marcus Stroman, Jameson Taillon, Justin Steele, and Drew Smyly as absolutes to make the rotation. Beyond those, potentially one of Kyle Hendricks, Adrian Sampson, Hayden Wesneski, Javier Assad and Keegan Thompson are  penciled in for the fifth spot.

However, a pitcher like Lopez or Rodgers would immediately be an upgrade over any of the aforementioned names that could take the final spot.

Lopez pitched to a 3.75 ERA in 180.0 innings pitched during the 2022 MLB season. A proven starter in one of the toughest divisions in baseball - the National League East - he would make an outstanding addition to Chicago's rotation.

Rogers on the other hand, pitched to a 5.47 ERA last season, but his stuff when healthy is elite. He needs more refinement and development, but his upside is undeniable.

In 2021, Rogers threw 133.0 innings to the tune of a 2.64 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP. The stuff is there.

The Cubs have the prospect capital to get a deal done. This winter has shown that Chicago is in it to compete, adding an additional starter that is proven at the MLB level would only validate their prospects of contention.

