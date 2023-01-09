Looking for things to do this winter? Sprouting Farms can help

TALCOTT, (Hinton News) - Sprouting Farms events.

Winter Cooking Classes

Sprouting Farms has two more winter cooking classes coming up! Our classes will be held on Jan 21st and Feb 18. SF invites you to attend our cooking classes at the Graham House, down the road from the farm, starting at 10:30 a.m. The Graham House is located at WV-12, Pence Springs, WV 24962.

The class group will learn to use winter variety produce to cook a healthy meal, that will then be shared with the group as we all sit down to eat. The event will be hands-on and based on teamwork. Our class on Feb 18th will be meat-free for the meat-free eaters out there.

If you are interested in signing up you can email beth@sproutingfarms.org . Registration is required and spots are limited, so reach out as soon as you can! The classes are free, but donations are appreciated.

Winter Markets

Our farm stand in Talcott is open for shopping Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. In addition, our Mobile Farmers Market travels to locations in Summers and Monroe Counties every Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesdays 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. we are set up in Hinton at the Hinton Park across from the Big 4 Drug Store. On Thursdays, we are in Monroe co, 11:00 am- 1:00 pm we are at the Union Senior Center, and 2:00-4:00 p.m. we are at the Greenville Pavilion at the Greenville Senior Manor. We accept cash, check, card, EBT, and Senior Vouchers at both the farm stand and mobile market stops. We also provide SNAP Stretch discounts to EBT shoppers buying fruits and vegetables. This discount can be 50-75% off fruits and veggies.

Winter Walks

If you are looking for a place to start a walking group the farm is open for “Winter Walks” in partnership with Active Southern WV. You can walk around the farm on January 13 and February 10 from 1-2 p.m.

To learn more about Sprouting Farms check out our website, sproutingfarms.org , or follow us on Facebook @SproutingFarms and Instagram @sprouting_farms. Have questions? Email contact@sproutingfarms.org or give us a call at 304-466-5175.

