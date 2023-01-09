ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
AL.com

Beth Thames: Dealing with snow and ice in Alabama

Ice is ice, no matter which road it covers. Even my friend from Canada knows this. She’s lived in Alabama for a decade or more, but she still crept over the mountain with the other commuters recently, glad to make it home safely, ice crunching beneath her tires. She...
ALABAMA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama

Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. For the Web-Story of this...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Alabama

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Severity of radon in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — January is 'Radon Action Month', and radon experts say levels in northern Alabama are typically higher than the rest of the state. FOX54 News reporter Jasamine Byrd has more on what this means to residents. State radon contact Nick Swindall explained the best place to test...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This beloved Alabama coffee business was decades ahead of its time

One, two, three days to drive their red-and-white Volkswagen bus from California to Alabama. Grant and Kathryn Heath had been residing in the Bay Area, where Grant worked for a friend’s natural-food business. It was the early ‘70s, an ideal time for groovy young adults like the Heaths to be in the Bay Area. They saw famous local rock bands like the Grateful Dead play concerts there many times.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Know Your Safe Place

Fast-moving storms pose a threat for quick-hitting tornadoes today across Alabama. Make sure you are paying attention to the weather and have a plan for quick action if a warning is issued for your location. Here is a great graphic from the National Weather Service about finding that safe spot.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

LIVE: Tornado warning issued for portions of Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and the noon.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE

