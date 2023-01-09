ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiefer Sutherland's 'Rabbit Hole' premieres this March on Paramount+

By Fred Topel
 2 days ago

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Rabbit Hole on Monday. Kiefer Sutherland stars in the series debuting March 26 in the U.S. and Canada, and March 27 internationally.

Kiefer Sutherland's new series "Rabbit Hole" premieres March 26 on Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sutherland stars as John Weir , a master of corporate espionage framed for murder by people even more powerful than him. Sutherland also is an executive producer of the show.

Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang also star. This Is Us Executive Producers John Requa and Glen Ficarra are showrunners for Rabbit Hole .

Rabbit Hole follows a string of TV thrillers for Sutherland, from 24 to Touch, Designated Survivor and Quibi's The Fugitive . He recently played Franklin Roosevelt in The First Lady .

Two episodes of Rabbit Hole will premiere March 26. Six more episodes will premiere weekly.

