Read full article on original website
Related
Community Corrections Center-Lincoln staff member arrested
A press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the arrest of a staff member.
News Channel Nebraska
College campus building in Beatrice receives architecture award
BEATRICE – A building on a community college campus in southeast Nebraska has received an award for architecture. The Southeast Community College Beatrice Campus Academic Excellence Center, which opened in 2021, has received an award for its unique architectural style. The award is from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of...
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Meeting Thursday To Discuss Wind Farm Regulations
FAIRBURY - The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet again Thursday night at the Jefferson County Courthouse to continue talks about wind farm regulations. NextEra is seeking a permit to build a second wind farm in Jefferson County with up to 90 wind turbines, capable of generating 300 megawatts of energy, in the Jansen and Plymouth areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Table Rock woman joins college foundation
PERU - A Table Rock woman has joined the Peru State College Foundation Board. Lori Seibel is currently president and chief executive officer of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln. She previously served as an aide to two Lincoln mayors – Dale Young and Mike Johanns. She was an epidemiologist for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for four years.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Area Chamber working to fill vacant tourism position
BEATRICE – A search is on again, for a new Gage County Tourism Director. Megan Bartz was recently hired as Marketing Director for Gage Area Growth Enterprise, or NGage. Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Bruna says a new director of tourism is likely to be named over the next couple of weeks.
News Channel Nebraska
Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
nebraskaexaminer.com
D.C.-based physicians group calls on Pillen to phase out ‘factory farms,’ help farmers grow climate-friendly crops
LINCOLN — A Washington, D.C.-based physicians group that advocates for a plant-based diet is targeting new Gov. Jim Pillen, a hog producer, with a trio of billboards. The billboards, erected by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, criticize Pillen for the “Suffocating Stench” generated by “factory farms,” odors that prompted a lawsuit against Pillen’s pork production firm in 2000.
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case
LINCOLN — With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. “This is a unique case, which is probably an understatement,” said Brandon Tomjack, who represents Midstates Bank of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Since Marshbanks, 45, […] The post Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Middle School using Tennessee model to help students catch up
BEATRICE – As schools around the nation try to make up ground in student learning lost as a result of the Covid pandemic, a middle school in southeast Nebraska is trying a focused approach. Beatrice Middle School is undertaking what it calls the student I-C-U program. Principal Andrew Haake...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant reportedly uncovers multiple drugs in Fairbury home
FAIRBURY, Neb. -- A search warrant was used at a Fairbury residence and several drugs were reportedly found. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said officers used a narcotics search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of 5th St. at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers said they found 27-year-old...
kfornow.com
Next U.S. Senator From Nebraska To Be Named Thursday
Lincoln, NE (January 11, 2023) Governor Jim Pillen will reveal his choice to fill Nebraska’s vacant U.S. Senate Seat Thursday morning. Pillen has scheduled a 9:30 A.M. announcement in the Governor’s Office. At least nine people applied for the vacant Senate seat. They include former Governor Pete Ricketts,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
News Channel Nebraska
Tiemann, Haxby reelected to top officer positions on the Gage County Board
BEATRICE - It didn’t take long for the Gage County Board to pick officers for the new year, today. Erich Tiemann of Beatrice was reelected as Chairman of the Board, and Emily Haxby of Clatonia was reelected as Vice-Chairman….both by unanimous ballot. Both are Republicans. Tiemann won reelection to his board position in November.
KSNB Local4
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
News Channel Nebraska
Parking spot disagreement leads to standoff in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A standoff occurred in Lincoln after a man reportedly pulled out a handgun on a woman during a disagreement about a parking spot. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to to the 900 block of Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported threats complaint.
1011now.com
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island.
Comments / 0