Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
wfxg.com
6 pedestrians struck on Olive Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Several people have been injured in a crash on Olive Rd. Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff's office, it happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Olive Rd. and Eagles way. Six pedestrians were reportedly hit by two separate vehicles. Two of those six are in critical condition.
6 people struck by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple-pedestrian crash that occurred along Olive Road near the intersection of Eagles Way.
One dead in single car accident in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover. A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor...
wach.com
Victim of Eastover crash identified, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the women found dead after a crash on U.S. 601 early Tuesday morning. Officials say the sole victim was Mecca Windsor, 29, of Sumter. SC Highway Patrol troopers said Windsor was driving along U.S. 601 in a...
Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 72 in Greenwood Co.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood County.
wach.com
Lanes reopening after a crash on I-26 East near Irmo
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Traffic is moving again after an accident on I-26 around 5:30 had all lanes blocked. The crash was in the eastbound direction near mile marker 101/102 at Broad River Road had all lanes blocked. The backup will be slow to breakdown with some extra congestion...
WRDW-TV
‘We all lost it’: Students heartbroken after Aiken teacher killed in crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
wfxg.com
Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified
AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
WRDW-TV
2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
WIS-TV
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man Sunday morning. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
wfxg.com
62-year-old homeless man missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing homeless man. Sixty-two-year-old Jesus Francisco Quintanilla was last seen Jan. 4 on the 2600 block of Oakland Ave. Investigators believe he may be in the area around the 1300 block of Greene St.
WRDW-TV
ID released for Aiken County killing victim whose body was found burned
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a burned vehicle. The body was found around 10 a.m. July 28 in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road, approximately a mile off Williston Road.
wach.com
Aiken man found in burned vehicle identified
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of an Aiken man found inside a burned car in July 2022 has been identified, the Aiken County Coroner's Office released on Tuesday. Officials have identified the victim as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III after DNA testing. Following an autopsy, the Coroner's Office...
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
wach.com
West Columbia teen ran away from home, officials said
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who ran away from home on Tuesday. The teen, Josie Sharpe of West Columbia, was last seen on January 10. Officials say she is five-foot-two-inches and weighs roughly 90 pounds. Sharpe also has a tattoo...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Graniteville woman killed in Gordon Hwy. crash
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office says a Graniteville woman died in Sunday's crash on Gordon Hwy. They have identified her as forty-three-year-old Sabrina Molina. ---------- A traffic alert for people driving in Richmond County Sunday night. According to the Sheriff's Office, the westbound lanes of...
wfxg.com
2 suspects sought for Olmstead Homes murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a murder on B St. back in October 2022. At around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15, deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found twenty-two-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. Bowie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WRDW-TV
Accident causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Mike Padgett Highway near Alden Drive has caused lane closures Wednesday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:46 a.m. There have been reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. As of 9 a.m.,...
Columbia County suspect fleeing Edgefield County police arrested in Richmond County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested in Richmond County after fleeing Edgefield County police according to authorities. According to authorities, Richard X. Deas was traveling with his female companion down Highway en route to Columbia County after traveling for the weekend. Authorities say a domestic argument began as the […]
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
Comments / 0