Aiken, SC

wfxg.com

6 pedestrians struck on Olive Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Several people have been injured in a crash on Olive Rd. Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff's office, it happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Olive Rd. and Eagles way. Six pedestrians were reportedly hit by two separate vehicles. Two of those six are in critical condition.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover. A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim of Eastover crash identified, officials say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the women found dead after a crash on U.S. 601 early Tuesday morning. Officials say the sole victim was Mecca Windsor, 29, of Sumter. SC Highway Patrol troopers said Windsor was driving along U.S. 601 in a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lanes reopening after a crash on I-26 East near Irmo

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Traffic is moving again after an accident on I-26 around 5:30 had all lanes blocked. The crash was in the eastbound direction near mile marker 101/102 at Broad River Road had all lanes blocked. The backup will be slow to breakdown with some extra congestion...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified

AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man Sunday morning. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
wfxg.com

62-year-old homeless man missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing homeless man. Sixty-two-year-old Jesus Francisco Quintanilla was last seen Jan. 4 on the 2600 block of Oakland Ave. Investigators believe he may be in the area around the 1300 block of Greene St.
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Aiken man found in burned vehicle identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of an Aiken man found inside a burned car in July 2022 has been identified, the Aiken County Coroner's Office released on Tuesday. Officials have identified the victim as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III after DNA testing. Following an autopsy, the Coroner's Office...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

West Columbia teen ran away from home, officials said

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who ran away from home on Tuesday. The teen, Josie Sharpe of West Columbia, was last seen on January 10. Officials say she is five-foot-two-inches and weighs roughly 90 pounds. Sharpe also has a tattoo...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Graniteville woman killed in Gordon Hwy. crash

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office says a Graniteville woman died in Sunday's crash on Gordon Hwy. They have identified her as forty-three-year-old Sabrina Molina. ---------- A traffic alert for people driving in Richmond County Sunday night. According to the Sheriff's Office, the westbound lanes of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

2 suspects sought for Olmstead Homes murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a murder on B St. back in October 2022. At around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15, deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found twenty-two-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. Bowie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Accident causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Mike Padgett Highway near Alden Drive has caused lane closures Wednesday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:46 a.m. There have been reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. As of 9 a.m.,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Gordon Highway reopened following crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury.  The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
AUGUSTA, GA

