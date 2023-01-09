Lapwai boys basketball player Kase Wynott voted WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Lapwai boys basketball player Kase Wynott for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athletes of the Week for Dec. 26-Dec. 31!
The walking-bucket junior simply blistered the nets at the Avista Holiday Tournament. Wynott scored a tournament-high 38 points in the opening round against Moscow, then followed it up with a 25-point effort against Lewiston. And in the championship game against Shadle Park, he poured in 31 points in a 68-45 victory over Shadle Park (WA) to earn the Wildcats' repeat title - and tournament MVP honors.
Wynott collected 71.2% of the overall vote and finished ahead of classmate Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, a Lapwai girls standout who had 21 .2% of the vote .
Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Dec. 26-31:
IDAHO NOMINEES
Blake Buchanan, Lake City boys basketball : Went a perfect 10-for-10 on 2-point field goals on his way to a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 81-56 win over Meridian.
Liam Campbell, Owyhee boys basketball : Averaged 29 points per game at the nationally renowned "The Classic at Damien" in California.
Jakoke Jones, Rigby boys basketball : Tallied 28 points, including going 7-of-13 from behind the arc, with three rebounds in a 64-61 overtime loss to Sunrise Mountain (AZ).
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai girls basketball : Notched a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and 20 points in wins over Class 4A Moscow and 5A Lewiston, respectively.
Kolton Mitchell, Lake City boys basketball : Put up 29 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds in an 82-57 win over Eagle.
Ziya Munyer, Lakeland girls basketball : Chalked up 14 of her game-high 18 points in the second half in a 56-43 win over St. George (UT).
Carter Rupp, Coeur d’Alene boys basketball : Had almost a quarter of his team’s points with 23 points in a 100-62 rout of Meridian.
Shay Shippen, Skyline girls basketball : Racked up a stat line of 34 points - including six 3 pointers - 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 67-60 win against American Fork (UT).
Capri Sims, Post Falls girls basketball : Secured 25 points and 25 rebounds in a 75-58 win over Middleton.
Landon White, Eagle boys basketball : Erupted for a season-high 40 points in a 73-68 win over Post Falls.
Owen Wilde, Highland boys basketball : Netted 27 points, including 11 in the third quarter alone, in a 67-61 win over Idaho Falls.
