Epicurious
Modern Medicine
Most “original” cocktail recipes really are riffs on classics, or even riffs on other riffs, as this recipe is somewhat like a modern classic called a Penicillin—which itself is a riff on the whiskey sour. I first made this recipe while visiting a group of friends out...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Epicurious
This Mini Pitcher Is Useful for Much More Than Your Lattes
As a teenager who thought that vanilla lattes were a personality trait, my entire vision of a luxurious home built for cool, powerful adults was that it would have an espresso machine in it. Now, I’m neither cool nor powerful, and my home doesn’t even have a dishwasher. But I do have the Breville Bambino Plus, a relatively affordable little espresso machine that makes darn good coffee (read more about why we love it here). I think my teenage self would be impressed by my fancy coffee apparatus, but also disappointed that I never really make vanilla lattes. I don’t actually even use the milk steamer on the machine all that much. I mostly make plain espresso or Americanos. But I still use the stainless-steel milk-steaming pitchers that came with the espresso machine almost every day.
Epicurious
Dress Up Your Winter Salads With Acid League’s Yuzu Vinaigrette
When the coldest, darkest time of the year arrives, I tend to have citrus on my mind. Maybe it’s my body telling me that I need more vitamin C, or maybe I just associate citrus so deeply with winter that I go straight into “buy, buy, buy!” mode when January arrives. My grocery cart is always filled with Honeybell oranges and Sumo tangerines, but I desperately keep my eyes peeled for the extra elusive citrus fruit, yuzu.
Epicurious
The Plant-Based Superfood You Should Be Eating
No matter what kind of eating philosophy you follow, we all want new sources of edible inspiration that will keep us satisfied all day long. Tempeh is the plant-based superfood hidden right under your nose: a healthy, fermented protein made from three ingredients—most often soybeans, water, and rice—and it's as versatile to cook as tofu.
Epicurious
Yes, This Is Your Grandma’s Floor Sweeper, and It Works
Welcome to Clean Enough, a new kind of cleaning column for busy home cooks who have better things to do than scrub and sanitize around the clock. Every other week, writer and mom Emily Farris shares tips, tools, and products that can help you stay on top of the dirtiest spots in the kitchen while also dispelling a few cleaning myths and cutting down on clutter.
Epicurious
Tonyu Nabe (Soy Milk Hot Pot)
Hot pot is meant to be enjoyed by a group around a big table with a big pot of simmering broth and platters of ingredients in the middle. The broth base for tonyu nabe, as the name suggests, is soy milk, along with dashi and miso paste. The soy milk adds a gentle sweetness and creaminess to the dish with a slight nutty flavor that's enhanced by the miso paste—this all pairs beautifully with the pork and vegetables. Once you've plucked out the last bits of cooked veggies and meat, don't toss the broth. Add cooked rice to make oiya risotto so you and your friends can enjoy every last bit of flavor.
Epicurious
Extra-Saucy Baked Chicken Wings
Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes. This recipe for baked chicken wings isn’t just for Super Bowl Sunday; it’s an excellent appetizer for almost any party. It delivers crispy skin with minimal prep time—and without the hassle of making fried chicken. The key is not crowding the wings, so they have plenty of access to high heat, which turns them a glistening golden brown.
Epicurious
Curry Udon
This curry udon is a great dish to make when you want something rich, filling, and deeply flavorful in a hurry. Instant Japanese curry cubes give the soup broth a massive dose of savory, aromatic complexity while pork belly and dried udon noodles add richness and body. Since those curry cubes are available in a variety of heat levels, you can customize your batch to your preferred heat level for a bowl of soup that's sure to satisfy to the very last spoonful.
Epicurious
Easiest Vanilla Birthday Cake
The blonde counterpoint to our Easiest Chocolate Birthday Cake, this homemade vanilla cake recipe is great for first-time bakers or seasoned pros looking to save time without sacrificing quality. Created with the promise of ease—no stand mixer needed—the single-layer round cake is the perfect centerpiece for birthdays, dinner parties, or any occasion worth celebrating.
Epicurious
Chawanmushi With Manila Clams and Shiitake Mushrooms
Chawanmushi is a savory, soupy warm custard. It makes a wonderful first course, served either hot or cold. The clams and shiitake mushroom dashi impart a rich and subtly salty flavor to this custard, and the herb is a very important garnish to brighten this dish. Be sure to start by hydrating the dried mushrooms the night before you plan to serve the chawanmushi.
Epicurious
Caldo de Oso (Mine Workers’ Fish Soup)
I first learned about caldo de oso from a Denver TV producer whom I knew only as Pepe. I was intrigued, because I’d never seen it on a menu, even though I’ve been to Chihuahua many times. That’s because it’s not a restaurant dish, but a beloved home-cooked meal. Pepe described in detail how his mom makes the soup, and after making it, I understood why it’s worthy of his nostalgia. How could he ever forget the intense flavor of the tomato-based broth, spiced with both anchos and pickled jalapeños? A small amount of flour is added to the base to give the broth body, a common trick in the northern states of Mexico, where wheat has a stronger presence than corn. The soup is full of vegetables and you can easily make a meal of it. The copper mine workers who are said to have originated caldo de oso traditionally made it with catfish, a freshwater fish that is abundant in Chihuahua, but the recipe also works well with other white fish.
