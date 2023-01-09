I first learned about caldo de oso from a Denver TV producer whom I knew only as Pepe. I was intrigued, because I’d never seen it on a menu, even though I’ve been to Chihuahua many times. That’s because it’s not a restaurant dish, but a beloved home-cooked meal. Pepe described in detail how his mom makes the soup, and after making it, I understood why it’s worthy of his nostalgia. How could he ever forget the intense flavor of the tomato-based broth, spiced with both anchos and pickled jalapeños? A small amount of flour is added to the base to give the broth body, a common trick in the northern states of Mexico, where wheat has a stronger presence than corn. The soup is full of vegetables and you can easily make a meal of it. The copper mine workers who are said to have originated caldo de oso traditionally made it with catfish, a freshwater fish that is abundant in Chihuahua, but the recipe also works well with other white fish.

