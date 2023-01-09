ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Week 18

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears have wrapped their 2022 season, which culminated with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak.

But the end of 2022 marks the beginning of what’s gearing up to be a potential franchise-altering offseason. Not only is general manager Ryan Poles protected to have around $118 million in salary cap space, but the Bears are also in possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

And given Chicago isn’t in need of a quarterback, the Bears hold a lot of leverage with the selection given the quarterback-needy teams that could look to move up to the top spot.

Chicago currently has eight draft selections in the 2023 NFL draft. Here’s a look at the those picks, where all are final except the ones they acquired from the Ravens and Eagles (with both in the postseason).

  • Round 1, No. 1 overall
  • Round 2, No. 56 overall (from Ravens)
  • Round 3, No. 65 overall
  • Round 4, No. 103 overall
  • Round 4, No. 134 overall (from Eagles)
  • Round 5, No. 136 overall
  • Round 5, No. 148/159 overall (from Ravens)*
  • Round 7, No. 220 overall

It’s reasonable to assume this list will grow closer to the draft, as Poles has already shown he’s no stranger to trading back and acquiring additional capital. And with no shortage of roster holes, the Bears can use all of the draft picks they can get. Lucky for them, that No. 1 overall pick gives them the upper hand.

*Unconfirmed whether the Ravens’ fifth-round pick is their own (159) or the one from the Patriots (148).

