David Burbe Cherry
David Burbe Cherry, 58 of Kirbyville passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 11 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Magnolia Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Monday, January 9. Born...
Joann Toews
Joann Toews 87 of Kirbyville passed away Thursday January 5, 2023 at Avalon Nursing Home in Kirbyville. Graveside service will be 3 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Colmesneil Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville. Born April 5, 1935 to Harvey Jeffery...
Mr. Calvin Trimond Riley
Mr. Calvyn Trimond Riley, 74 of Jasper Texas passed away Saturday December 31, 2022. Mr. Calvyn Trimond Riley was born on October 30,1948 to the late Annie Blyde Riley-Thomas and late Rev. Pelvin T. Riley. Mr. Calvyn Trimond Riley, was a graduate of J.H. Rowe and became a scout in...
Tyler County meth dealer receives 30 year sentence. Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin has announced that a local methamphetamine dealer…
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas
Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
Jasper has third year without an MLK Day March
Monday is Martin Luther King Day, a holiday to celebrate the January 1929 birth of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., the most prominent civil rights leader of the 1950’s & 1960’s. Each year in communities across the country, MLK Day Marches are a tradition which harken back to the days of civil rights marches, and were held for many years here in Jasper.
East Texas News
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
New info learned about Ryder, killed his sister when she was 3
We’ve garnered new information about a prison inmate accused of killing his cellmate in the Gib Lewis prison unit in Woodville, and we’ve learned how prosecution is carried out with crimes that occur within prison walls. Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) spokesman Robert C. Hurst says that...
KLTV
Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) has approved an economic incentive grant to the STI Group doing business as Texas Star Industrial Manufacturing, LLC (STI). According to a press release, STI serves a wide customer base that includes clients from the oil and gas, petrochemical, aerospace,...
Matthew Edgar transferred to Houston County prison unit
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove information that did not meet our reporting standards. We regret the error. HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who previously made the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been moved to a Houston County prison. According to online Texas Department of […]
Sing With One Voice returns this year at St Michaels Catholic Church
Following a two year absence due to Coronavirus, the popular event “Sing With One Voice” returns to St Michael’s Catholic Church this year. The non-denominational event brings together singers from many different churches in the area to perform. The yearly event began in 1993, and other than...
Silsbee girls defeat Jasper 80 to 54 on Tuesday evening
The Silsbee Lady Tigers came to Jasper on Tuesday evening and defeated the Jasper Lady Bulldogs. Final score was Silsbee 80 and Jasper 54.
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
KTRE
Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
Accused Tyler County church burglar captured in Houston
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says a man accused of burglarizing a church late last year has been captured in Houston. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on the morning of October 30th, 2022 at Fellowship Church on U.S. Highway 69 South at Seneca Road. Weatherford said the suspect made away with guitars, electronics, cash money and debit cards.
Two injured in NE Sabine County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two men are undergoing treatment after they were involved in a major accident in northeast Sabine County late Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded at about 4:30 to Highway 21 at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry,...
Driver uninjured despite striking a cow on a highway
A driver was lucky to escape injury despite striking a cow on a roadway in Newton County. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, it happened at about 10:30 Monday night on Highway 87 in the Pine Grove Community, about 4 miles south of Newton. Captain Smith said Noah...
