cbs2iowa.com
CRPD & Linn Co. Attorney release joint statement on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After calls from friends and family for answers, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks have released a statement on the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. She was stabbed to death in the 2100 block of North Town Court NE...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire
A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
KCRG.com
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
KCRG.com
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delhi Man Injured in Pickup Rollover
A Delhi man was injured in a pickup truck rollover on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Douglas Cornell was driving northbound on Pheasant Road shortly before midnight when he lost control on a curve. The pickup rolled onto its side, coming to rest in the middle of the road.
KWQC
2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Bettendorf, according to police. Daniel T. Morgan, 32, was arrested Friday, in Fulton County, Illinois on an arrest warrant. He is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and willful injury causing serious injury. According to police, he was extradited back to Iowa and is being held in the Scott County Jail.
KCRG.com
Maquoketa High School teacher ordered to take down BLM flag
It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
kciiradio.com
Mt. Pleasant Nursing Home Facing Federal Sanctions For Resident Death
Arbor Court, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Mt. Pleasant, is facing federal sanctions following the December 12 death of one of its residents. The female resident reportedly bled to death, just two weeks after moving into the facility. An investigation by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals revealed that the resident was receiving a blood-thinning medication and an antibiotic, which, when combined, has the potential to increase the risk of internal bleeding.
Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and […]
KCCI.com
Police: Unresponsive driver died from gunshot wounds
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One person died after a shooting Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot. Officers found a vehicle off the road in...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa State Patrol: Cedar Rapids man killed in I-380 crash Tuesday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was killed in a crash along Interstate 380 on Tuesday after crashing into the back of a semi in Johnson County. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Eric Taylor, 37, died in the crash. Authorities say traffic slowed down...
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
UPDATE: CR Police Identify Victim In Sunday Night Shooting
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police have released the identity of the victim of a Sunday night shooting on the city's southwest side. According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik. ORIGINAL STORY:. Cedar Rapids police say that one person is dead following a shooting on...
KCCI.com
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against Marengo facility owners
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has filed a lawsuit against a Marengo facility to force them to clean up the mess left behind by anexplosion last month. The Attorney General says the blast at the C6-Zero in December sent contaminated runoff into a stream that feeds the Iowa River.
KWQC
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty. Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
superhits106.com
Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight
A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
cbs2iowa.com
Family, friends wait for answers in stabbing death of Cedar Rapids mother
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Six days after the first homicide of 2023 in Cedar Rapids, family and friends of the woman killed are still wondering what happened as they wait for answers. Devonna Walker, 29, was found stabbed in the 2100 block of North Towne Court...
beckersasc.com
Lawsuit filed against state of Iowa for alleged medical negligence
Tiffany Lunsford of Le Claire, Iowa, has filed a lawsuit against the state following complications from a surgical procedure she received at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, The Gazette reported Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that physicians performing the surgery perforated the patient's bowel and charred...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Another Semi Rollover in Delaware
Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
