Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023
Super Mario figure gamePhoto byImage by Alexa from Pixabay. “From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.
Nintendo Download: Adventures and New Beginnings
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005279/en/ Save on digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games until Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Super Nintendo World Is the Closest You'll Get to Stepping Into a Video Game
Despite what you may have seen in films like Tron or Jumanji, it’s impossible for humans to jump from their couches into a video game. Or, at least, it was. That’s the experience Universal and Nintendo are hoping to recreate with Super Nintendo World, the brand new themed land that opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA on February 17. It’s the first of its kind in North America and the second in the world.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
Pokemon Cosplay Shows Off the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia
Pokemon recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary by bringing back some of the biggest names from the anime's past for new battles over the course of Pokemon Journeys, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of why Cynthia's such a heavy hitter as the Sinnoh League Champion! As part of the 25th Anniversary anime series, Pokemon Journeys saw Ash Ketchum taking on some big names from his past, and that meant that fans got to see some of the battles that they have been asking to see for a very long time through the years of the anime franchise's releases thus far.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
Why Are Nintendo Switch Games So Expensive?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Gaming is an expensive hobby. And while most games are expensive when they are first released, you can usually look forward to them going down in price. Maybe you wait for a year or so to purchase that game you were looking forward to once it's a little cheaper.
PS5 beats Xbox Series X|S in sales, Nintendo Switch bests both
Switch outsells rivals even five years after launch.
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
Alleged footage of PlayStation exclusive sci-fi RPG leaks online
The game is apparently in development at Sony XDEV
Disneyland offers an early look at new ‘World of Color’ show
Disneyland is offering parkgoers a sneak preview of its new nighttime show, “World of Color — ONE,” which debuts later this month. The new show, which starts Jan. 27, will be the first Disneyland resort nighttime show to feature characters and music from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars all in the same production.
Vast majority of PS5 owners consider it their main console versus Xbox Series X owners
I’d like to think that the ‘console war’ era is well and truly over, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have favourites - and it looks as if PlayStation is winning the popularity contest. A new survey has revealed that more PlayStation 5 owners in the UK are likely to consider it their main console compared to Xbox Series X/S owners.
Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game
The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
Xbox Game Pass in January 2023: Persona 3 Portable, Monster Hunter Rise, and More
It's a slightly quieter start to January for Xbox Game Pass, with only six more games confirmed to be hitting the service so far this month. We already knew about all six of these, including the three Xbox has chosen to highlight in their first Xbox Wire Game Pass blogpost of the year. But, there are normally several other Game Pass announcements across every month, so we could still hear about even more games to come in January.
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Reveals New Copy Abilities
Next month, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe will release on Nintendo Switch, giving a new generation of fans a chance to play a classic Kirby game. Return to Dream Land released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2011, but the remake will add some new features that weren't present in the original version. In the remake's announcement trailer, Nintendo revealed a new Mecha copy ability, and the company revealed another new one today: Sand! The Sand ability will let Kirby transform sand into various shapes to attack his enemies. Additionally, the Festival ability from Kirby Star Allies will now appear in the game, as well.
The 10 biggest PS5 games coming in 2023 – from Hogwarts Legacy to Resident Evil 4 and PS VR2
This year is set to be a big one for the PlayStation 5, thanks to new games from the worlds of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Spider-Man and Resident Evil, plus virtual-reality titles created for the all-new PS VR2 headset arriving in late February. With PS5 stock levels finally under control after a couple of years of shortages and inflated prices on the grey market, now is the time to pick up Sony’s latest video game console and look forward to the next-generation titles due out over the coming weeks and months.Whether you’re excited for Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars Jedi:...
Cimu Games Employs Ready’s Tech to Re-release Successful Runestone Keeper Game to Web3
According to Cimu Games, it is re-releasing its million-copy-selling game Runestone Keeper utilizing web3 game production tools from Ready Games. A first for web3 gaming, the web3-enabled beta version of the game, which took up the Best Gameplay prize at the 2014 Unity Awards, will debut in late Q1 on PC, console, and mobile.
Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer_Direct: how to watch and what to expect
Microsoft has confirmed rumors that it will be holding a game showcase later this month. Called a Developer_Direct, this livestream will take place on January 25 and feature updates on Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda games launching over the next few months, like Redfall. Xbox doesn’t typically do that many games showcases outside of events like E3, so this Developer_Direct seems like Microsoft’s own take on the Nintendo Direct or State of Play formula.
Videotape of Xbox Live: Playing PlayStation 8 by Tom Henderson
In the news, Tom Henderson reported that the update 7.00 will be scheduled for March 2023, according to some anonymous sources. In particular, should finally be able to receive full support for Discord and PS5 gaming cloud streaming. Recall that the integration with Discord was announced in 2021 by Sony...
Why Buck Bumble Died With The Nintendo 64
If you owned a Nintendo 64 back in the day, it's likely you were familiar with "Buck Bumble." Set in the dystopian near-future, players control the titular cyborg bee in "Buck Bumble," tasked with stopping an evil legion of bees that are attempting to invade his base. Though it wasn't revered too much at the time of its release (it was even criticized for having "foggy" graphics), the game eventually developed a cult following among many players. Unfortunately, the first title released back in 1998 is all they would get, meaning any chance of a series pretty much died once the Nintendo 64 was considered obsolete — much like other games such as "Glover."
