'He absolutely deserves it.' Should Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton be an NBA All-Star starter?
Despite Wally Szczerbiak's "wannabe All-Star" comments about Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers guard is in a great position to make the team. But should he start? Through 40 games, Haliburton has put up 20.2 points and 10.2 assists on 48% shooting from the floor and 88% from the free-throw line. While he's been outstanding for the 23-19 Pacers this season, Haliburton left the game with a knee injury in Wednesday's 119-113 loss to the New York Knicks. ...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
