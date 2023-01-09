ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Another atmospheric river inundates Bay Area with more floods, gusts

By Greg Wong, Craig Lee/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNGNo_0k8eu7Gs00
Cars wait in line for sandbags at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner) Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Bay Area’s soggy start to 2023 continued early Monday morning as another atmospheric river let loose on the region, bringing more bouts of flooding, severe gusts and power outages.

Rain began falling Sunday night and is forecast to leave two to five inches of precipitation at the lowest elevations of the Bay Area and Central Coast, four to seven inches in the hills and six to 12 inches in the mountains by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service .

Officials warned on Sunday night that the upcoming storm posed a “threat to life and property.”

Flooding

The entire Bay Area is under a flood advisory until 4 p.m. Monday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected, leading to minor flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas, according to the agency.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials at 7:37 a.m. tweeted to avoid the area of Crossover Drive between Fulton Street and Lincoln Way due to flooding.

Heavy rain and high winds overnight means flooded streets, downed trees and other debris on the roads. Avoid travel if you can. ⚠️ Please use extreme caution while driving through flooded areas and standing water. One foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.— San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Monterey County as well as Santa Cruz, Watsonville and Scotts Valley were issued flash flood warnings, with the latter set to expire at 3:45 p.m. and the former at 10:30 a.m. Residents were urged to immediately move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

In addition, a flash flood watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon for the Colorado, Dolan and River burns scars. The agency advised that heavy thunderstorms may lead to debris flows and flash flooding within those areas.

Winds

The Bay Area was also under a high wind warning from Sunday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 10 a.m. Officials cautioned that winds could gust up to 60 mph in some valley locations and as high as 80 mph along the coasts and highest peaks. Residents were advised not to travel if possible, especially for high profile vehicles, with the potential for fallen trees and flooded roadways.

⚠️ Update Sun 1/8 —Mon 1/9 ⚠️TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED TONIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW! If you have to go out (first, think twice and if you’re still so inclined) check https://t.co/GA6Wb5OThg or call 1-800-427-7623 and #knowbeforeyougo #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/05ftLGRvh7 — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) January 9, 2023

North Bay winds should diminish by 8 a.m. while South and East Bay and San Francisco winds should diminish by 10 a.m., the agency said.

Outages

As of 9 a.m., 16,095 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in the Bay Area were left without electricity, over half of which were in the North Bay. Just 87 customers were in San Francisco.

Evacuations

Parts of Vacaville were issued a flood evacuation warning on Monday morning due to threat to life and property. Solano County officials advised those who require additional time to evacuate should leave now.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the low lying areas of the Carmel River, effective immediately and until further notice due to the ongoing storm.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Mudslides and flooding continue to plague North Bay

KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Mudslides and flooding continue to plague North Bay. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Storm damage impacts San Mateo County parks, some …. KRON4's Sara Stinson. Transformers explode in San Rafael. VIDEO: Transformers explode in San Rafael as residents …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports....
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning

(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way

All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Wednesday, which could be both a blessing and a curse. For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought. Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Wednesday, a welcome sight for some...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New storm soaks Bay Area; Body found in submerged car; Storm surge slams Stinson Beach

SAN RAFAEL -- The relentless parade of storms continued Wednesday as another plume of moisture rolled into the Bay Area, further elevating fears of flooding, toppling trees and mudslides.Authorities in Sonoma County said a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Forestville Wednesday morning. Sheriff's deputies and water rescue crews had been searching for a submerged vehicle since Tuesday after a 9-1-1 call reporting a car trapped in floodwaters. It's believed to be the 18th death statewide associated with the series of atmospheric river storms.Forecasters said the North Bay would bear the brunt of this latest...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County

This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale

The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Belmont mobile home community displaced due to flooding

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) – People who live in the Belmont Mobile Home Community are still dealing with the aftermath of the New Year's Eve storm. Heavy rain on New Year's Eve caused major flooding in San Mateo County. Water reached as high as four feet at the Belmont trailer park neighborhood, flooding several […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides this week as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images

Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy