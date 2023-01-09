ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Mohamed Ibrahim finishes 2022 with Minnesota's best non-QB offensive season in 40 years

Mohamed Ibrahim continues to rewrite the Golden Gophers’ record books. The Minnesota running back led the team in total offense with 1,665 yards during the 2022 season. In total, three different quarterbacks for the Golden Gophers combined to pass for 2,369 yards. Ibrahim is the first RB and non-QB to lead the team in total offense for a season since running back Garry White way back in 1980.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Morgan Ready for a Pair of All-Star Games

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Former Golden Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan is playing in two college football all-star games this month, including this Saturday's Hula Bowl in Orlando. He will also play in the January 28th N-F-L P-A Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Morgan is in Orlando this week, practicing in front of N-F-L scouts and gearing up for Saturday's 11 A-M game. He is joined on the Hula Bowl roster by teammate Mariano Sori-Marin (SORE-ee MARE-in). Morgan says he is eager to get a shot at professional football and is hoping to make the most of his opportunities at both all-star games. Morgan says after six years with the program, he is "forever a Gopher" and is excited for the next chapter in his career and his life. Morgan made his remarks as a guest on the "Go Gopher" podcast.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
insideradio.com

Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.

Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Axios

State Office Building project is double the price of new space

Minnesota lawmakers have signed off on a renovation and expansion of the State Office Building that will cost twice what it would to just tear it down and rebuild. State of play: A House committee on Dec. 21 approved a $498 million makeover to the 1930s-era State Office Building, which officials say has infrastructure problems, lacks security and accessibility, and is too small.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’

Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy