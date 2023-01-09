(Minneapolis, MN) -- Former Golden Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan is playing in two college football all-star games this month, including this Saturday's Hula Bowl in Orlando. He will also play in the January 28th N-F-L P-A Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Morgan is in Orlando this week, practicing in front of N-F-L scouts and gearing up for Saturday's 11 A-M game. He is joined on the Hula Bowl roster by teammate Mariano Sori-Marin (SORE-ee MARE-in). Morgan says he is eager to get a shot at professional football and is hoping to make the most of his opportunities at both all-star games. Morgan says after six years with the program, he is "forever a Gopher" and is excited for the next chapter in his career and his life. Morgan made his remarks as a guest on the "Go Gopher" podcast.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO