Nearly 1 in 4 Hospital Patients Have Harmful Event During Their Stay
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Nearly one quarter of hospitalized people experience a harmful event during their stay, a new study finds. However, most of the bad outcomes are not preventable because they’re related to known side effects from medications or risks of surgery. The findings were published Jan. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine. “These numbers are disappointing, but not shocking,” study author Dr. David...
massdevice.com
Medtronic has a new chief quality officer
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has hired a top regulatory and quality official at Danaher to be its new chief quality officer, CEO Geoff Martha announced on LinkedIn today. Scott Cundy rose up through the ranks at Danaher over more than a dozen years at the company. He most recently served as its VP of quality, regulatory and clinical affairs for Diagnostics and Life Sciences Platforms.
