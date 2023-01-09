THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Nearly one quarter of hospitalized people experience a harmful event during their stay, a new study finds. However, most of the bad outcomes are not preventable because they’re related to known side effects from medications or risks of surgery. The findings were published Jan. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine. “These numbers are disappointing, but not shocking,” study author Dr. David...

