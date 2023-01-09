Veteran College Quarterback Announces Return For 2023 Season

It's the return of Cam Rising.

The Utah quarterback is coming back in 2023 as a sixth-year senior after leading the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

Against USC on Dec. 2, Rising completed 22-of-34 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns en route to claiming the conference.

Rising ranks third in the Pac-12 and ninth nationally in QBR, throwing for 2,939 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2022 season.

Rising left the Rose Bowl against Penn State with a leg injury in the third quarter. Rising completed 8-of-21 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception before his departure.

Rising suffered a similar fate in last year’s Rose Bowl against Ohio State. Utah’s quarterback exited the game after being sacked with 9:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said after the Rose Bowl that Rising's injury "doesn't look good."

“It looks like it could be something that takes a while to recover from so that's not a positive right now,” Whittingham said.

Rising, who is 19-6 as Utah's starter, could be returning to improve his 2024 NFL Draft stock after injury.