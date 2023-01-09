Read full article on original website
Major Alameda thoroughfare severely damaged in flooding
CASTRO VALLEY - Roads across the Bay Area have taken a beating over the past few weeks with storm after storm dumping record amounts of rain. In Alameda County, there are 20 different sites where the storms caused serious road damage. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley where portion of the road collapsed into the San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Years. It effectively closing a major throughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street kind of has fallen apart,"...
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast
The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a threat to the public, county health services said. The waste […]
KSBW.com
Sinkhole opens up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sinkhole opened up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley about a mile from where a retaining wall collapsed. The road was situated above an old railroad culvert. Santa Cruz County crews surveyed the damage on Wednesday afternoon, but people who live in the area...
Morgan Hill Times
Help arrives for soaked Morgan Hill residents
As the latest in a line of strong storms was bearing down on the Central Coast this week, the California Conservation Corps (CCC) sent two crews to Morgan Hill to help fill and distribute sandbags for local residents and property owners. The crews—out of Fresno and San Luis Obispo—were busy...
NBC Bay Area
Floodwaters Recede in Southern Santa Clara County
There was no shortage of floodwaters in southern Santa Clara County Tuesday following the recent deluge, but the water was receding. For the first time in years, spillover from the Uvas Reservoir turned part of Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy into a river. "Crazy," Maria Ortega said. "This is my...
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
KSBW.com
Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
montereycountyweekly.com
A tale of two creeks: As parts of Bolsa Knolls flood, neighbors blame lack of creek maintenance on county side outside city border.
Dozens of sandbags, like a small barricade, are outside of several homes and garages on the low side of Paul Avenue in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. On Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, the street has little water and there is almost no trace of the flooding that covered several streets in the vicinity with murky water just a few hours earlier.
Morgan Hill Times
Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm. The areas include:. -South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101. -South of Pacheco Pass (Highway...
Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
NBC Bay Area
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County Closed Due to Sinkhole Potential
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County is closed between Crystal Springs Reservoir and Pilarcitos Creek Road due to the possibility of a sinkhole opening up, officials said Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol said there is a dip in the westbound lane of the highway west of upper Highway 35...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm: Evacuation orders and warnings issued, rain expected overnight
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. Santa Cruz County Evacuation Orders. >>Find your zone, here. The county has issued...
Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield. “Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote. Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway […]
