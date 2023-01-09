CASTRO VALLEY - Roads across the Bay Area have taken a beating over the past few weeks with storm after storm dumping record amounts of rain. In Alameda County, there are 20 different sites where the storms caused serious road damage. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley where portion of the road collapsed into the San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Years. It effectively closing a major throughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street kind of has fallen apart,"...

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO