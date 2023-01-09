Son Can’t Keep It Together When He Sees Mom in a Wedding Dress

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Getting married when you have kids is always a little extra complicated, because you don't just have one relationship to worry about, you have your children's relationships with your significant other to bear in mind, too. With all that on your mind, it's easy to forget that your child might just have an emotional reaction to seeing their mama all dressed up like a bride.

But that's exactly what happened to the sweet little boy in this video from @thomasadrianna . When he saw his mother all dressed up fancy in her bridal gown, the emotions just got the better of him. The tears streaming down his face! It's just heartbreaking.

That's a boy who loves his mom right there. To see the way he looks at her, and the connection they have when the mom takes his face in her hands...it's just so beautiful. Everybody is always nervous right before the wedding ceremony and emotions are especially high, but it was really just seeing each other and connecting each other during this once-in-a-lifetime moment that brought those tears out! Of course, poor Mom had to be careful she didn't damage that exquisite makeup job.

Commenters were so touched by this scene, with most people saying something like "I'm crying" or "Crying rn" or something similar. Essentially, anybody who saw this clip cried along with it. How could you not?

